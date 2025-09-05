Motorola introduced the Edge 60 Neo, Moto G06 and Moto G06 Power handsets at IFA 2025. The Motorola Edge 60 Neo features a triple rear camera setup, the latest Moto AI features, a MIL-STD-810H durability certification and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. Meanwhile, the Moto G06 Power stands out with a massive 7,000mAh battery, claiming to be the largest in its segment. The Power version, as well as the standard Moto G06 model, comes with an AI-powered 50-megapixel primary camera, 6.88-inch display and support for Google Gemini.

The company has yet to confirm the availability and price details of the smartphones. The Motorola Edge 60 Neo is offered in Pantone-certified Frostbite, Grisaille, and Poinciana shades. The Moto G06 comes in Pantone's Arabesque, Tapestry, and Tendril colourways. The Moto G06 Power model is listed in Pantone-certified Laurel Oak and Tapestry finishes.

Motorola Edge 60 Neo Features

The Motorola Edge 60 Neo features a 6.36-inch 1.5K (1,200×2,670 pixels) pOLED LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3,000 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. It runs on Android 15-based Hello UI out of the box.

For optics, the Edge 60 Neo includes a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 700C primary rear sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and OIS, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 120-degree field of view that doubles as a macro lens, and a 10-megapixel telephoto shooter with 3x zoom support. At the front, the phone houses a 32-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture. Both front and rear cameras support 4K video recording.

The Edge 60 Neo packs a 5,200mAh battery with 68W Turbo charging and 15W wireless charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It carries Dolby Atmos stereo speakers. For security, it has an in-display fingerprint sensor. It has a MIL-STD 810H military-grade durability certification and is claimed to meet IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings. The handset measures 154.11×71.24×8.09mm and weighs 174.5g.

Moto G06 and Moto G06 Power Features

The Moto G06 series features a 6.88-inch HD+ (1640×720 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 600 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Both handsets are powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G81-Extreme SoC with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. The phones support expandable storage up to 1TB via microSD card. The phones ship with Hello UI based on Android 15.

In the camera department, the Moto G06 series is equipped with a 50-megapixel main rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture and support for 4K video recording. The phones carry an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture as well.

The base Moto G06 packs a 5,200mAh battery with 10W fast charging, while the Moto G06 Power houses a larger 7,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Both smartphones support dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 6.0, GPS, USB Type-C, and NFC (in select regions). They feature stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.