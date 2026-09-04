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Oppo Find X10 Pro Max, Find X10 India Launch Seems Imminent as Phones Appear on Certification Site

Oppo Find X10 series is expected to include three models, with the addition of the new Pro Max model.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 4 September 2026 17:29 IST
Oppo Find X10 Pro Max, Find X10 India Launch Seems Imminent as Phones Appear on Certification Site

Oppo Find X10 series might succeed last year’s Find X9 lineup (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Oppo Find X10 could be powered by a MediaTek SoC
  • Oppo Find X10 Pro Max might launch as the firm’s new flagship phone
  • Oppo has yet to confirm the launch of the new Find X10 series
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Oppo Find X10 series is expected to be launched in China this month. The lineup will reportedly include three models, namely the Find X10, Find X10 Pro, and Find X10 Pro Max, unlike the Find X9 series, which initially included only two phones. As the anticipated launch draws near, new details about two phones have been surfacing online. Now, the Oppo Find X10 and Oppo Find X10 Pro Max have reportedly been spotted on a certification website in India, seemingly confirming their imminent launch in the country. Both handsets are expected to be powered by different unreleased MediaTek Dimensity 9600 series chipsets.

Oppo Find X10, Find X10 Pro Max Spotted on BIS Certification Database

In a post on X, tipster Anvinraj Valiyathara (@ZionsAnvin) has shared that two Oppo smartphones have been listed on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database in India with the model numbers CPH2911 and CPH2913. The leaker claims that the model numbers belong to the rumoured Oppo Find X10 and Oppo Find X10 Pro Max, respectively.

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The listing also suggests that two flagship smartphones could be launched in India soon, following their anticipated debut in China this month. However, the listing does not reveal the exact launch date, pricing details, or key specifications of the two Oppo Find X10 series handsets. Moreover, the smartphone maker has yet to confirm the lineup's launch in China and India. Hence, one should take these details with a pinch of salt.

This comes shortly after the key specifications and features of the Oppo Find X10 surfaced online. The standard model is expected to be equipped with an 8,000mAh battery. It might also feature two 200-megapixel cameras on the back, along with a telephoto camera, which could be a major upgrade over its predecessor. The phone will reportedly boast a BT.2020 ultrawide colour gaming display, too.

Recently, the purported renders of the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max were also leaked. The phone appeared in blue and white colour options. It might sport a flat rear panel with a square camera island placed in the top-left corner of the panel. The handset is expected to carry a triple rear camera system, too. The tech firm will reportedly equip the flagship phone with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset. On the other hand, the standard model might feature the rumoured MediaTek Dimensity 9600 SoC.

OPPO Find X10

upcoming
OPPO Find X10

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.59-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9600
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 10,000mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 1256x2760 pixels
OPPO Find X10 Pro Max

upcoming
OPPO Find X10 Pro Max

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.82-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 10,000mAh
OS Android 17
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Further reading: Oppo Find X10, Oppo Find X10 Pro Max, Oppo, Oppo Find X10 India Launch, Oppo Find X10 Pro Max India Launch, Oppo Find X10 Specifications, Oppo Find X10 Pro Max Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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