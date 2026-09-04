Oppo Find X10 series is expected to be launched in China this month. The lineup will reportedly include three models, namely the Find X10, Find X10 Pro, and Find X10 Pro Max, unlike the Find X9 series, which initially included only two phones. As the anticipated launch draws near, new details about two phones have been surfacing online. Now, the Oppo Find X10 and Oppo Find X10 Pro Max have reportedly been spotted on a certification website in India, seemingly confirming their imminent launch in the country. Both handsets are expected to be powered by different unreleased MediaTek Dimensity 9600 series chipsets.

Oppo Find X10, Find X10 Pro Max Spotted on BIS Certification Database

In a post on X, tipster Anvinraj Valiyathara (@ZionsAnvin) has shared that two Oppo smartphones have been listed on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database in India with the model numbers CPH2911 and CPH2913. The leaker claims that the model numbers belong to the rumoured Oppo Find X10 and Oppo Find X10 Pro Max, respectively.

India's BIS has approved the Find X10 series



- Oppo Find X10 (CPH2911)

- Oppo Find X10 Pro Max (CPH2913)#Oppo #OppoFindX10 #OppoFindX10ProMax pic.twitter.com/vc3gZBr4TB — Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) September 4, 2026

The listing also suggests that two flagship smartphones could be launched in India soon, following their anticipated debut in China this month. However, the listing does not reveal the exact launch date, pricing details, or key specifications of the two Oppo Find X10 series handsets. Moreover, the smartphone maker has yet to confirm the lineup's launch in China and India. Hence, one should take these details with a pinch of salt.

This comes shortly after the key specifications and features of the Oppo Find X10 surfaced online. The standard model is expected to be equipped with an 8,000mAh battery. It might also feature two 200-megapixel cameras on the back, along with a telephoto camera, which could be a major upgrade over its predecessor. The phone will reportedly boast a BT.2020 ultrawide colour gaming display, too.

Recently, the purported renders of the Oppo Find X10 Pro Max were also leaked. The phone appeared in blue and white colour options. It might sport a flat rear panel with a square camera island placed in the top-left corner of the panel. The handset is expected to carry a triple rear camera system, too. The tech firm will reportedly equip the flagship phone with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset. On the other hand, the standard model might feature the rumoured MediaTek Dimensity 9600 SoC.