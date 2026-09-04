At IFA 2026, Luna announced that its Luna Band is now shipping globally. The screenless wearable debuted at CES 2026 earlier this year, and the company started taking pre-orders in July. The fitness tracker has a multi-channel PPG heart rate sensor and is designed to track heart rate, SpO2 levels, sleep and other health metrics and fitness activities. Unlike the Whoop and Google Fitbit Air models, the Luna Band can be used without a subscription. It works on a LifeOS AI platform.

Luna Band Price in India

Luna confirmed that the Luna Band officially started shipping worldwide. Currently, the wearable is listed at Rs. 13,999 on Luna's India website. It costs $149 (roughly Rs. 14,000) in the US.

In India, the Luna Band is available in Aloe Green, Desert Beige and Onyx Black colour options. Shoppers can purchase additional straps in Ember Orange, Atlantic Blue and Glacier Blue colours.

Luna Band Specifications

As mentioned, the key highlight of the Luna Band is that it does not require a subscription. This sets it apart from other fitness devices like Whoop and Fitbit Air, which require a subscription to make use of many advanced features. The Luna Band is a screenless wearable, and it can be worn on the wrist or upper arm.

The Luna Band runs on the LifeOS platform, and it works as a personalised daily health coach. It tracks menstrual cycles and dietary habits of the user and gives suggestions based on this information. It has a PPG heart rate sensor, 6-axis accelerometer, and skin temperature sensor to track health metrics.

The Luna Band can be paired with Apple and Android devices. It tracks heart rate, SpO2 levels and VO2 Max. It can automatically log activities of the wearer, including running, strength training, boxing, and Hyrox. It monitors skin temperature, sleep patterns and provides custom daily hydration goals and supplement recommendations based on current body state. It is claimed to deliver up to 10 days of battery life on a single charge. It has a 5 ATM water-resistance rating.