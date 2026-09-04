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WhatsApp Reportedly Rolling Out Third-Party AI Agent Chats to Android Users

WhatsApp is reportedly currently rolling out the feature to a limited number of Android users.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 4 September 2026 19:50 IST
WhatsApp Reportedly Rolling Out Third-Party AI Agent Chats to Android Users

Photo Credit: Pexels/Anton

The feature could support up to five agents per account

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Highlights
  • Each agent could have its own WhatsApp chat
  • Agents may only access their own conversations
  • Group chats may not support third-party agents
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WhatsApp is reportedly testing a feature that could let users connect third-party AI agents and bots directly to the messaging app. The functionality is expected to give each connected agent a separate chat, allowing users to interact with these services without leaving WhatsApp. The feature is currently said to be available to a limited number of Android users. WhatsApp could expand the rollout to more accounts over the coming months, although the company has not confirmed when the feature will reach a wider audience.

WhatsApp Could Let Users Chat With Third-Party AI Agents Directly

WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo spotted the feature in WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.35.3. According to the post, a new Agents section in the app settings could let users add and configure compatible services. Users may be able to assign each agent a name and profile picture, while WhatsApp could support up to five agents per account.

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WhatsApp is expected to generate an API key after users configure an agent. They would then need to enter the key into the service hosting the agent to link it to a WhatsApp chat. The setup could vary between services, and users may be able to generate a new key to reset a connection.

Once linked, the agent would operate within its own WhatsApp conversation. The feature tracker says the service would have no access to the user's other chats, contacts or media, while group conversations and communities would not support agents. The report also suggests that WhatsApp would not support adding agents to group chats or communities.

Users could manage their connected agents through the app settings, including changing their names or profile pictures. Removing an agent would disconnect it from the chat, but WhatsApp would keep the existing conversation history. Users could reconnect the service later by setting it up again with a new API key.

Chats with third-party agents reportedly would not use WhatsApp's end-to-end encryption. Messages sent to an agent would pass through a Meta service on behalf of the agent's developer, allowing the developer to access them as part of the service. Personal chats and calls between WhatsApp users would continue to use end-to-end encryption.

WhatsApp is reportedly currently rolling out the feature to a limited number of Android users. Most users may not see the Agents section yet, and WhatsApp has not announced when it will expand the feature to everyone.

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Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp Features, Meta, AI, Android
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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