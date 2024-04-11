Nokia 6310 (2024), Nokia 5310 (2024), and Nokia 230 (2024) have been launched as the latest feature phones by HMD. The new phones come as a refresh to old classic Nokia phones and run on the S30+ operating system with the bar form factor. They have a 2.8-inch QVGA display and are equipped with the Unisoc 6531F SoCs. The Nokia 6310, Nokia 5310, and Nokia 230 wireless FM streaming support and has an MP3 player. The new feature phones are backed by a 1,450mAh battery that is said to deliver up to 27 days of standby time with a single charge.

HMD has not announced the pricing and availability details of the Nokia 6310 (2024), Nokia 5310 (2024), and Nokia 230 (2024). All three phones are currently listed on its website. The Nokia 230 and Nokia 5310 are listed in Black and White colour options, whereas the Nokia 6310 is offered in Black and Red colours.

Nokia 6310, Nokia 5310 and Nokia 230 specifications

The refreshed Nokia 6310, Nokia 5310, and Nokia 230 come with dual-SIM support and run on the Series 30+ operating system. The new feature phones sport a 2.8-inch QVGA display and are powered by a Unisoc 6531F SoC alongside 8MB RAM and 16MB internal storage. The inbuilt storage can be expanded up to 32GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

Nokia 6310, Nokia 5310 and Nokia 230 sport FM radio with wired and wireless modes and an MP3 player. For connectivity, the phones get Bluetooth, 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C port. There is also a 0.3-megapixel camera sensor on the rear of the Nokia 6310 and Nokia 5310. The Nokia 230, in contrast, comes with a 2-megapixel rear camera alongside LED flash and a 2-megapixel front camera with LED flash.

Nokia has packed a 1,450mAh battery on all three phones that is claimed to deliver up to 27 days of standby time. All three models support 2G connectivity.

