Technology News
  Samsung Galaxy AI Update Adds Support for More Languages and Dialects

Samsung Galaxy AI Update Adds Support for More Languages and Dialects

Samsung is adding Arabic, Indonesian, and Russian languages to Galaxy AI.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 April 2024 19:11 IST
Samsung Galaxy AI Update Adds Support for More Languages and Dialects

Photo Credit: Samsung

Galaxy AI was launched alongside the Galaxy S24 series in January

Highlights
  • AI received Australian English, Cantonese and Canadian French dialects
  • Romanian, Turkish, Dutch and Swedish languages will arrive later in 2024
  • Samsung’s Galaxy AI adds features such as Call Assist, Interpreter mode
Samsung updated its native artificial intelligence (AI) suite of features for its smartphones, Galaxy AI, with support for new languages and dialects. The update has added three new languages and three dialects to the AI tool. The additions are part of the South Korean tech giant's Spring 2024 update. The company has also revealed its plans to add four more languages and two more dialects later this year. Once those languages are added, it will bring the total number of supported languages to 20.

The announcement was made by Samsung US newsroom's post. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, said, “Committed to democratizing mobile AI for all, Galaxy AI's language expansion this year will allow even more Galaxy users to communicate beyond language barriers on a scale that is completely unique to Samsung. We will continue to innovate our technology and pioneer premium mobile AI experiences so that even more users are equipped with the right tools to unleash their unlimited potential.”

The three new languages which are being added to Galaxy AI are Arabic, Indonesian, and Russian. Alongside Australian English, Cantonese, and Canadian French dialects are also being added. Further, later this year, Samsung is planning to add four more languages including Romanian, Turkish, Dutch and, Swedish. Two more dialects — traditional Chinese and European Portuguese — will also be added.

Language support is important for several features in Galaxy AI. For instance, Live Translate which produces two-way, real-time voice and text translations of phone calls, requires the AI to understand the language and dialect in order to translate them. Similarly, the Interpreter feature can instantly translate live conversations through a split-screen view so that two people standing opposite each other can see each other's translation. This also requires language support for the AI to analyse speech.

Galaxy AI was introduced by the tech giant with the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. However, recently, it was expanded to the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and the Galaxy Tab S9 series through the One UI 6.1 update.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Samsung, Galaxy AI, Artificial Intelligence, AI

Further reading: Samsung, Galaxy AI, Artificial Intelligence, AI
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Moto G64 5G Full Specifications Revealed; Dimensity 7025 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Confirmed

Samsung Galaxy AI Update Adds Support for More Languages and Dialects
