Samsung updated its native artificial intelligence (AI) suite of features for its smartphones, Galaxy AI, with support for new languages and dialects. The update has added three new languages and three dialects to the AI tool. The additions are part of the South Korean tech giant's Spring 2024 update. The company has also revealed its plans to add four more languages and two more dialects later this year. Once those languages are added, it will bring the total number of supported languages to 20.

The announcement was made by Samsung US newsroom's post. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics, said, “Committed to democratizing mobile AI for all, Galaxy AI's language expansion this year will allow even more Galaxy users to communicate beyond language barriers on a scale that is completely unique to Samsung. We will continue to innovate our technology and pioneer premium mobile AI experiences so that even more users are equipped with the right tools to unleash their unlimited potential.”

The three new languages which are being added to Galaxy AI are Arabic, Indonesian, and Russian. Alongside Australian English, Cantonese, and Canadian French dialects are also being added. Further, later this year, Samsung is planning to add four more languages including Romanian, Turkish, Dutch and, Swedish. Two more dialects — traditional Chinese and European Portuguese — will also be added.

Language support is important for several features in Galaxy AI. For instance, Live Translate which produces two-way, real-time voice and text translations of phone calls, requires the AI to understand the language and dialect in order to translate them. Similarly, the Interpreter feature can instantly translate live conversations through a split-screen view so that two people standing opposite each other can see each other's translation. This also requires language support for the AI to analyse speech.

Galaxy AI was introduced by the tech giant with the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. However, recently, it was expanded to the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and the Galaxy Tab S9 series through the One UI 6.1 update.

