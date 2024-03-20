HMD is gearing up to launch a new handset sometime soon. The Finnish mobile manufacturer has now shared a teaser to offer hints about the arrival of a new phone in May without confirming the name. HMD Global is believed to unveil a refreshed model of the Nokia 3210. The brand which is best known for its Nokia-branded phones, announced late last year that it would launch its own branded phones in 2024 after exclusively offering Nokia phones. HMD Global has solely sold phones under the Nokia brand name for the past seven years.

On Monday, March 18, HMD on X announced that a new iconic phone will be unveiled in May. The brand also shared a pixelated image of a Nokia feature phone in a yellow shade with the tagline "An icon returns this May." The post redirects to a landing page on the company website with the same announcement. Interested customers can enter their email addresses on the website to get the latest updates about the launch.

Since the X post was published on March 18, the 25th birthday of the Nokia 3210, this model is believed to make a comeback. HMD global also mentioned the birthday of the phone.

Meanwhile, HMD is eyeing to launch self-branded smartphones later this year in July. The company teased new handsets in February last week shortly after confirming its rebranding efforts during MWC 2024. It is confirmed to follow a multi-brand strategy by making HMD original devices and continuing to sell Nokia phones.

It is also gearing up to introduce a Barbie-branded flip phone in the summer this year in partnership with toy maker Mattel.

