HMD Teases Return of an Iconic Feature Phone, Nokia 3210 Could Get a Remake

HMD posted a pixelated image of a Nokia feature phone in a yellow shade on X.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 March 2024 17:41 IST
Photo Credit: HMD

HMD is eyeing to launch self-branded smartphones later this year in July

Highlights
  • HMD Global has teased the arrival of a new phone
  • The company shared a new teaser hinting at launch of new device in May
  • In the image, the device sits alongside a balloon
HMD is gearing up to launch a new handset sometime soon. The Finnish mobile manufacturer has now shared a teaser to offer hints about the arrival of a new phone in May without confirming the name. HMD Global is believed to unveil a refreshed model of the Nokia 3210. The brand which is best known for its Nokia-branded phones, announced late last year that it would launch its own branded phones in 2024 after exclusively offering Nokia phones. HMD Global has solely sold phones under the Nokia brand name for the past seven years.

On Monday, March 18, HMD on X announced that a new iconic phone will be unveiled in May. The brand also shared a pixelated image of a Nokia feature phone in a yellow shade with the tagline "An icon returns this May." The post redirects to a landing page on the company website with the same announcement. Interested customers can enter their email addresses on the website to get the latest updates about the launch.

Since the X post was published on March 18, the 25th birthday of the Nokia 3210, this model is believed to make a comeback. HMD global also mentioned the birthday of the phone. 

Meanwhile, HMD is eyeing to launch self-branded smartphones later this year in July. The company teased new handsets in February last week shortly after confirming its rebranding efforts during MWC 2024. It is confirmed to follow a multi-brand strategy by making HMD original devices and continuing to sell Nokia phones.

It is also gearing up to introduce a Barbie-branded flip phone in the summer this year in partnership with toy maker Mattel.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: HMD, HMD Global, Nokia
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Meta Offers to Almost Halve Monthly Subscription Fee for Ad-Free Facebook, Instagram in EU
Polygon Labs Team With Immutable, King River Capital to Announce Inevitable Games Fund

