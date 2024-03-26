HMD Global is reportedly gearing up to launch a bunch of new HMD and Nokia branded smartphones. Ahead of any official confirmation, a tipster has leaked the names of the upcoming devices along with their colour options and specifications. The Finnish company best known for producing Nokia-branded smartphones is tipped to announce a total of nine new devices, including a tablet. We don't have any launch timelines for the devices.

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) on X claimed that HMD is preparing to release multiple new Nokia-branded and HMD-branded smartphones soon. As per the tipster, the Nokia 3210 4G, Nokia 225 4G, Nokia 235 4G, HMD Pulse+, HMD Pulse Pro, HMD Legend, HMD Legend+, and HMD Legend Pro will break cover soon. The company is also said to announce a new HMD T21 tablet.

The tipster has also shared alleged specifications including colourways of the rumoured devices. The Nokia 3210 4G is said to come in grunge black, scuba blue, and Y2K Gold shades. The Nokia 225 4G, on the other hand, could be offered in dark blue and pink shades.

HMD Pulse+ is tipped to come in midnight blue colour with a 6.56-inch display. The HMD Pulse Pro is tipped to be offered in black ocean, glacier green, and twilight purple shades. These two models are said to feature 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Additionally, the tipster has shared screenshots of the alleged Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) listing of the HMD Pulse Pro. The listing dated March 25 suggests model number TA-1595. It suggests the moniker as well.

HMD Global has not confirmed the development of the new models with the aforementioned monikers. Therefore, this information should be considered with a pinch of salt.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.