Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Nokia 3210 4G, HMD Pulse+, HMD Legend, HMD T21 Tablet, More Tipped to Launch Soon; Colourways Tipped

Nokia 3210 4G, HMD Pulse+, HMD Legend, HMD T21 Tablet, More Tipped to Launch Soon; Colourways Tipped

HMD Pulse+ is tipped to come in a midnight blue colour with a 6.56-inch display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 March 2024 19:24 IST
Nokia 3210 4G, HMD Pulse+, HMD Legend, HMD T21 Tablet, More Tipped to Launch Soon; Colourways Tipped

Photo Credit: Nokia

Nokia 225 4G could be offered in dark blue and pink shades

Highlights
  • HMD Global could launch nine new devices soon
  • HMD Pulse Pro allegedly spotted on TDRA website
  • The HMD Pulse+ is said to get 6GB RAM
Advertisement

HMD Global is reportedly gearing up to launch a bunch of new HMD and Nokia branded smartphones. Ahead of any official confirmation, a tipster has leaked the names of the upcoming devices along with their colour options and specifications. The Finnish company best known for producing Nokia-branded smartphones is tipped to announce a total of nine new devices, including a tablet. We don't have any launch timelines for the devices. 

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) on X claimed that HMD is preparing to release multiple new Nokia-branded and HMD-branded smartphones soon. As per the tipster, the Nokia 3210 4G, Nokia 225 4G, Nokia 235 4G, HMD Pulse+, HMD Pulse Pro, HMD Legend, HMD Legend+, and HMD Legend Pro will break cover soon. The company is also said to announce a new HMD T21 tablet.

The tipster has also shared alleged specifications including colourways of the rumoured devices. The Nokia 3210 4G is said to come in grunge black, scuba blue, and Y2K Gold shades. The Nokia 225 4G, on the other hand, could be offered in dark blue and pink shades.

HMD Pulse+ is tipped to come in midnight blue colour with a 6.56-inch display. The HMD Pulse Pro is tipped to be offered in black ocean, glacier green, and twilight purple shades. These two models are said to feature 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Additionally, the tipster has shared screenshots of the alleged Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) listing of the HMD Pulse Pro. The listing dated March 25 suggests model number TA-1595. It suggests the moniker as well.

HMD Global has not confirmed the development of the new models with the aforementioned monikers. Therefore, this information should be considered with a pinch of salt.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Nokia, HMD Global, HMD Pulse, HMD Pulse Plus, HMD Pulse Pro, HMD Legend, HMD Legend Plus, HMD Legend Pro, HMD T21, Nokia 235 4G, Nokia 3210, Nokia 225 4G
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
SWIFT Plans to Launch New Central Bank Digital Currency Platform Within Next Two Years

Related Stories

Nokia 3210 4G, HMD Pulse+, HMD Legend, HMD T21 Tablet, More Tipped to Launch Soon; Colourways Tipped
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Watch IPL Match for Free on Mobile and Smart TV
  2. Poco C61 With MediaTek Helio G36 SoC Launched in India: See Price
  3. Why the iPhone 16 Pro Could Face Competition From Flagship Android Phones
  4. Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Design, Specifications Leak Online
  5. Lenovo Tab M11 With 7,040mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  6. Samsung One UI 6.1 With Galaxy AI MayÂ Reach Galaxy S23 Series This Week
  7. Realme 12X 5G Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Reportedly Testing International Payments via UPI for Indian Users
  2. Nokia 3210 4G, HMD Pulse+, HMD Legend, HMD T21 Tablet, More Tipped to Launch Soon; Colourways Tipped
  3. Fire-Boltt Oracle With 4G LTE SIM Support, 1.96-Inch Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. WhatsApp to Get a New Feature to Set All Media Uploads to HD Quality: Report
  5. Vivo X100s Design, Specifications Leaked via Alleged Google Play Console Listing
  6. SWIFT Plans to Launch New Central Bank Digital Currency Platform Within Next Two Years
  7. Elon Musk's X Loses Lawsuit Against Hate Speech Watchdog CCDH
  8. Android 15 Could Raise Minimum Requirement for Apps and Block Outdated Apps: Report
  9. Honor Magic Flip Render Surfaces Online; Shows Large Cover Display, Dual Rear Cameras
  10. Google, Apple and Meta to Face First Digital Markets Act Probes in the EU
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »