Nothing Phone 2 Gets Its First Update With Several Camera Improvements, Design-Related Features

From new widgets to ringtones, and some wallpapers, Nothing OS 2.0 has plenty to offer.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 July 2023 15:02 IST
Nothing Phone 2 Gets Its First Update With Several Camera Improvements, Design-Related Features

Nothing Phone 2 is a premium smartphone compared to the mid-range Phone 1

Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 2 will go on sale on July 21 in India
  • The update isn’t large in size, but has plenty of new features
  • Nothing OS 2.0.1 update fixes several bugs related to Quick Settings, NFC

Nothing Phone 2 is yet to go on sale in India, but the technology company has already released the smartphone's first update, which brings new features, plenty of improvements and several bug fixes. While most users in India will get to experience this update only after they receive their units, there are others who have got access to the Phone 2 from Nothing via pop-up stores worldwide. Regardless, there's also design-related features that have been added even though this update seems to be primarily focussed on the phone's cameras.

Our Nothing Phone 2 review unit at Gadgets 360 has received the Nothing OS 2.0.1 update as an over-the-air (OTA) update. The update is 105MB in size. Starting off with the new features, Nothing first states in its changelog that its Glyph Composer is finally available on the Google Play Store, that lets users create and record new ringtones. Also added as a design feature is the Glyph Progress bar for the Uber app. One of the indicators on the rear panel that is used as a progress bar will now indicate the time taken for an incoming Uber ride to arrive.

Design-related features aside, there's now new widgets, which can be added to the lock screen using the always-on display (AOD). Users can also add their most used Quick Settings widgets/tiles to the home or lock screen. The update also brings new and reworked ringtones and notification sounds from the Nothing Phone 1. These have been tweaked to suit the more segmented layout of the Glyph lighting system of the Phone 2. Also added is a one-handed mode.

The Nothing OS 2.0.1 update brings several camera-related improvements to the Nothing Phone 2. With the update, the camera's Portrait mode now supports 2x zoom for close-up shots. Motion capture is now supported in the 50-megapixel high resolution camera mode and HDR now works more effectively. Meanwhile, the clarity of photos captured between 4x and 10x zoom has also been improved, as per the changelog. The camera's performance when used with third-party apps is also said to be better with Nothing OS 2.0.1. Videos are said to offer better stabilisation among other improvements.

Nothing has also worked on the Phone 2's battery life and charging performance, which also included tweaks to wireless charging and Battery share. Bugs with Quick Settings have been resolved and the same applies for the NFC system. There's improved network stability among other general bug fixes with the Nothing OS 2.0.1 update.

The Nothing Phone 2 will go on sale in India on July 21 via Flipkart. Do have a look at our first impressions of the new Nothing phone, which can be read here.

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Nothing, Nothing Phone 2, Nothing Phone 2 Cameras, Nothing Phone 2 Software
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
