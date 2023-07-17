Nothing Phone 2 is yet to go on sale in India, but the technology company has already released the smartphone's first update, which brings new features, plenty of improvements and several bug fixes. While most users in India will get to experience this update only after they receive their units, there are others who have got access to the Phone 2 from Nothing via pop-up stores worldwide. Regardless, there's also design-related features that have been added even though this update seems to be primarily focussed on the phone's cameras.

Our Nothing Phone 2 review unit at Gadgets 360 has received the Nothing OS 2.0.1 update as an over-the-air (OTA) update. The update is 105MB in size. Starting off with the new features, Nothing first states in its changelog that its Glyph Composer is finally available on the Google Play Store, that lets users create and record new ringtones. Also added as a design feature is the Glyph Progress bar for the Uber app. One of the indicators on the rear panel that is used as a progress bar will now indicate the time taken for an incoming Uber ride to arrive.

Design-related features aside, there's now new widgets, which can be added to the lock screen using the always-on display (AOD). Users can also add their most used Quick Settings widgets/tiles to the home or lock screen. The update also brings new and reworked ringtones and notification sounds from the Nothing Phone 1. These have been tweaked to suit the more segmented layout of the Glyph lighting system of the Phone 2. Also added is a one-handed mode.

The Nothing OS 2.0.1 update brings several camera-related improvements to the Nothing Phone 2. With the update, the camera's Portrait mode now supports 2x zoom for close-up shots. Motion capture is now supported in the 50-megapixel high resolution camera mode and HDR now works more effectively. Meanwhile, the clarity of photos captured between 4x and 10x zoom has also been improved, as per the changelog. The camera's performance when used with third-party apps is also said to be better with Nothing OS 2.0.1. Videos are said to offer better stabilisation among other improvements.

Nothing has also worked on the Phone 2's battery life and charging performance, which also included tweaks to wireless charging and Battery share. Bugs with Quick Settings have been resolved and the same applies for the NFC system. There's improved network stability among other general bug fixes with the Nothing OS 2.0.1 update.

The Nothing Phone 2 will go on sale in India on July 21 via Flipkart. Do have a look at our first impressions of the new Nothing phone, which can be read here.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.