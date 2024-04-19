Nothing Phone 2 was launched in July 2023 with Android 13-based Nothing OS 2.0 out-of-the-box. The phone has since been updated to Android 14 and is now receiving the new NothingOS 2.5.5 update. This update introduces ChatGPT integration alongside bug fixes and other improvements. Meanwhile, Nothing unveiled the Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear A on April 18, the latest earphones from the brand. These earphones also come with ChatGPT integration that can be accessed through a pinch-to-speak action.

In a community post, Nothing announced that with the NothingOS 2.5.5 update, Nothing Phone 2 users can avail of the ChatGPT integration feature. Users will need the latest ChatGPT version from the Play Store installed on their handsets for this to work. The integration adds a new gesture option in the Nothing X app to start a voice conversation with ChatGPT for Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear A. The feature is promised to come to other Nothing audio products soon.

The NothingOS 2.5.5 update also adds new ChatGPT widgets to help launch ChatGPT in different modes from the Phone 2 home screen. A new button appears on the screenshot and clipboard pop-up with this update which allows users to directly paste the content to a new conversation in ChatGPT.

Nothing Phone 2 also gets camera improvements with the NothingOS 2.5.5 update. The phone camera now supports Ultra XDR, a mode which can be activated through Camera settings on the handset. The Photo and Portrait Modes in the Camera app also get an XDR switch.

The latest update also adds a RAM booster feature which can be accessed via Settings > System > RAM Booster. With the NothingOS 2.5.5 update, the Quick Settings feature on Phone 2 gets a Ring Mode option that allows users to choose quickly between different sound settings. Users also get new Recorder and Battery widgets and a Glyph Interface Debug Mode in the developer options which is meant to allow app developers to have better Glyph UI control.

The NothingOS 2.5.5 update for Phone 2 also offers improved system stability, NFC functionality, and Wi-Fi connection stability. It is also claimed to have fixed certain bugs and flickering issues related to the Quick Settings app launches. Details of these fixes can be found listed in the community post. To install the update, go to the device Settings > System > System Update > Download > Install on your Nothing Phone 2.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.