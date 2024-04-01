Nothing Phone 3 is expected to be unveiled later this year. The phone is said to launch as a successor to the Nothing Phone 2, which was introduced in July 2023. The launch timeline of the anticipated handset has not yet been officially confirmed but following the launch pattern of the company, it is likely to be launched in July. We do not know much about the phone's features or specifications, but a new report has suggested its processor details and the price range in India.

A 91Mobiles Hindi report citing industry sources claims that the Nothing Phone 3 is likely to be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. The phone is tipped to be priced around Rs. 40,000 and Rs. 45,000 in India. The report claims that the UK-based OEM is not planning to enter the premium handset segment yet and is looking to solidify its base within the Rs. 20,000 - Rs. 40,000 range. This is also likely the reason why Nothing is not expected to use a more high-end chipset, according to the report.

The previous two flagship handsets from the brand, the Nothing Phone 2 and Phone 1, were teased with an octopus and a parrot, respectively. Nothing recently teased a new upcoming product by revealing its mascot, however, that's expected to be the Nothing Ear 3.

Nothing Phone 3 is expected to come with upgrades over the Phone 2. The current Phone 2 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, a 4,700mAh battery with 45W wired charging support, a 6.7-inch full-HD+ LTPO OLED display, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit, and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

At launch, the Nothing Phone 2 was priced at Rs. 44,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants were listed at Rs. 49,999 and Rs. 54,999, respectively. The phone is offered in Dark Gray and White colour options.

