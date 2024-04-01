Technology News

Nothing Phone 3 Price in India Leaked; Said to Get Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC

Nothing recently teased a new product which is expected to be the Nothing Ear 3.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 April 2024 16:00 IST
Nothing Phone 3 Price in India Leaked; Said to Get Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC

Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing Phone 3 will succeed the Nothing Phone 2 (pictured)

  • Nothing Phone 3 may be unveiled in July this year
  • The handset is said to get upgrades over the Phone 2
  • The Nothing Phone 3 may be priced around Rs. 40,000
Nothing Phone 3 is expected to be unveiled later this year. The phone is said to launch as a successor to the Nothing Phone 2, which was introduced in July 2023. The launch timeline of the anticipated handset has not yet been officially confirmed but following the launch pattern of the company, it is likely to be launched in July. We do not know much about the phone's features or specifications, but a new report has suggested its processor details and the price range in India.

A 91Mobiles Hindi report citing industry sources claims that the Nothing Phone 3 is likely to be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. The phone is tipped to be priced around Rs. 40,000 and Rs. 45,000 in India. The report claims that the UK-based OEM is not planning to enter the premium handset segment yet and is looking to solidify its base within the Rs. 20,000 - Rs. 40,000 range. This is also likely the reason why Nothing is not expected to use a more high-end chipset, according to the report.

The previous two flagship handsets from the brand, the Nothing Phone 2 and Phone 1, were teased with an octopus and a parrot, respectively. Nothing recently teased a new upcoming product by revealing its mascot, however, that's expected to be the Nothing Ear 3.

Nothing Phone 3 is expected to come with upgrades over the Phone 2. The current Phone 2 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, a 4,700mAh battery with 45W wired charging support, a 6.7-inch full-HD+ LTPO OLED display, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit, and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

At launch, the Nothing Phone 2 was priced at Rs. 44,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants were listed at Rs. 49,999 and Rs. 54,999, respectively. The phone is offered in Dark Gray and White colour options.

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Nothing Phone 3, Nothing Phone 3 launch, Nothing Phone 3 price in India, Nothing Phone 3 Specifications, Nothing
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360
Microsoft to Separate Teams and Office Globally Amid Antitrust Scrutiny

Nothing Phone 3 Price in India Leaked; Said to Get Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC
Comment
