Nothing Phone 2a Design, Colour Options Tipped Again via Leaked Renders Ahead of Debut

Nothing Phone 2a is tipped to feature three Glyph interface LED lights located in the top half of the display.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 24 February 2024 14:06 IST
Nothing Phone 2a Design, Colour Options Tipped Again via Leaked Renders Ahead of Debut

Photo Credit: X/ Evan Blass (@evleaks)

The purported Nothing Phone 2a seen in black and white colourways

  • Nothing Phone 2a images have leaked online again
  • The company's upcoming phone is scheduled to debut on March 5
  • The Nothing Phone 2a is tipped to debut in two colourways
Nothing Phone 2a — the UK startup's upcoming smartphone scheduled to launch on March 5 — could arrive in two colour options. Details of the handset have surfaced online more than once in the past few weeks, and now the design of the Nothing Phone 2a has been posted to X (formerly Twitter) by a tipster. These images corroborate recently leaked images of the phone that suggest it will feature a horizontal dual rear camera layout and a simplified Glyph LED layout.

Tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) leaked images of the upcoming Nothing Phone 2a on X (formerly Twitter). These images show the handset in black and white colourways — the company's previous smartphones are also available in the same colour options. The image of the Phone 2a in black shows the rear panel as well as the phone's screen, while the white option shows the rear panel.

The black colourway of the Nothing Phone 2a shows three Glyph interface lights located in the top half of the rear panel. These lights surround a centre-aligned horizontal dual rear camera island is slightly raised. The LED flash is located near the camera module, as per the leaked image.

Both images of the white and black options for the Nothing Phone 2a show that nothing has opted for a more simplified version of the Glyph interface. The rear panel also sports a different design compared to the Nothing Phone 1 and Phone 2 — both of these handsets offer support for wireless charging. The power button are shown on the right edge, while the volume buttons are on the left.

The leaked image of the Nothing Phone 2a in black also gives us another look at the phone's screen. It is shown with minimal bezels and a centre-aligned hole punch cutout for the selfie camera. The latest leak showing the smartphone's purported design appear to corroborate images that were recently shared by another tipster, with only two weeks to go before it debuts in India and global markets on March 5.

For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2024 hub.

Further reading: Nothing Phone 2a, Nothing Phone 2a design, Nothing
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Vivo Y100t With 6.64-Inch LCD Screen, MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Chipset Launched: Price, Specifications

