Technology News
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Nothing Ear, Nothing Ear A TWS Earphones With Up to 45dB ANC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Nothing Ear, Nothing Ear A TWS Earphones With Up to 45dB ANC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear A charging cases carry 500mAh batteries each.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 April 2024 17:26 IST
Nothing Ear, Nothing Ear A TWS Earphones With Up to 45dB ANC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing Ear (right) and Nothing Ear A (left)

Highlights
  • Nothing Ear, Ear A come with 11mm drivers
  • The earphones support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity
  • The Nothing Ear A offers a battery life of up to 42.5 hours
Advertisement

Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear A were launched in India on Thursday, April 18. The new true wireless earphones from Nothing support active noise cancellation (ANC) and Bluetooth connectivity. The Nothing Ear is claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 40.5 hours, while the Ear A is said to provide a total playback time of up to 42.5 hours. Both charging cases and the earbuds sport the brand's signature transparent design. They also come with an in-ear detection feature and support dual connectivity.

Nothing Ear, Nothing Ear A price in India, availability

The Nothing Ear is priced in India at Rs. 11,999, while the Nothing Ear A is listed at Rs. 7,999. Both earphones are available for purchase in the country via Flipkart starting April 22. The earphones are available for pre-order today. 

The Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear A are offered in Black and White colour variants. However, the Ear A also come in a third Yellow colour option.

Nothing Ear, Nothing Ear A specifications, features

Nothing Ear and Ear A are equipped with 11mm dynamic drivers. While the Nothing Ear carry ceramic diaphragms, the Ear A has PMI + TPU ones. They also support up to 45dB ANC and include a transparency mode. They offer multi-point connectivity, which means they can be paired with two devices at once. These earphones are also equipped with an in-ear detection feature and allow Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair.

The newly launched earphones come equipped with pinch controls which can be used to control different functions. Both Nothing Ear and Ear A are compatible with the Nothing X application where users can customise the sound. They also come with a ChatGPT integration which users can access through a pinch-to-speak action. Users will need the latest Nothing OS and ChatGPT installed on their Nothing phones to access this feature. It can be used to access existing ChatGPT services.

The Nothing Ear and Ear A earbuds pack 46mAh battery each, while the charging cases carry 500mAh batteries. The Nothing Ear are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 40.5 hours with the charging case with a single charge, while the Nothing Ear A are said to have a total playback time of up to 42.5 hours under similar conditions. The charging cases are equipped with USB Type-C ports.

Nothing Ear earbuds come with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance and the charging case has an IP55 rating. Meanwhile, the Nothing Ear A earbuds have the same certification but the case has an IPX2 rating. Both earphones also support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. The Nothing Ear A supports SBC, AAC and LDAC codecs and the Nothing Ear additionally supports LDHC 5.0 alongside these.

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nothing Ear True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Nothing Ear True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Colour White
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone No
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Nothing Ear A True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Nothing Ear A True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Colour Yellow
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Nothing Ear, Nothing Ear A, Nothing Ear India launch, Nothing Ear A India launch, Nothing Ear price in India, Nothing Ear A price in India, Nothing Ear specifications, Nothing Ear A specifications, Nothing
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
OnePlus Tipped to Be Working on Foldable Flip Phone With Flagship Camera Feature

Related Stories

Nothing Ear, Nothing Ear A TWS Earphones With Up to 45dB ANC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Ear, Nothing Ear A With Up to 45dB ANC Debut in India: See Price
  2. Microsoft's New AI Video Model Can Generate Eerily Realistic Videos
  3. iPhone 17 Plus Tipped to Arrive With A Slightly Smaller Screen
  4. HMD Unveils The Boring Phone With No Access to Internet
  5. Huawei Pura 70 Ultra, Huawei Pura 70 Pro+ Launched: See Price
  6. Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G With PolarAce Imaging System Debuts
  7. Google Pixel 8a Could Be Offered in These Colourways
  8. Flipkart Upcoming Sale 2024: Check out Next Sale Date and Best Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. 2K Said to Be Gearing Up for an Announcement on the Mafia Series
  2. Vivo V30e Set to Launch in India Soon; Teased to Get 5,500mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera
  3. Samsung Galaxy M35 5G India Launch Seems Imminent As Support Page Goes Live
  4. Nothing Ear, Nothing Ear A TWS Earphones With Up to 45dB ANC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Huawei Pura 70 Ultra, Huawei Pura 70 Pro+ With Triple Rear Cameras, 100W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. OnePlus Tipped to Be Working on Foldable Flip Phone With Flagship Camera Feature
  7. Boston Dynamics’ All-Electric Humanoid Atlas Robot With Advanced Movement Capabilities Unveiled
  8. HMD Unveils The Boring Phone in Collaboration With Heineken, Bodega
  9. Binance Plans to Get India Ban Revoked, Working on Compliance Mandates: Report
  10. Meta, Others Online Platforms Should Give Users Free Option Without Targeted Ads, Says EU Privacy Watchdog
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »