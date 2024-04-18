Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear A were launched in India on Thursday, April 18. The new true wireless earphones from Nothing support active noise cancellation (ANC) and Bluetooth connectivity. The Nothing Ear is claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 40.5 hours, while the Ear A is said to provide a total playback time of up to 42.5 hours. Both charging cases and the earbuds sport the brand's signature transparent design. They also come with an in-ear detection feature and support dual connectivity.

Nothing Ear, Nothing Ear A price in India, availability

The Nothing Ear is priced in India at Rs. 11,999, while the Nothing Ear A is listed at Rs. 7,999. Both earphones are available for purchase in the country via Flipkart starting April 22. The earphones are available for pre-order today.

The Nothing Ear and Nothing Ear A are offered in Black and White colour variants. However, the Ear A also come in a third Yellow colour option.

Nothing Ear, Nothing Ear A specifications, features

Nothing Ear and Ear A are equipped with 11mm dynamic drivers. While the Nothing Ear carry ceramic diaphragms, the Ear A has PMI + TPU ones. They also support up to 45dB ANC and include a transparency mode. They offer multi-point connectivity, which means they can be paired with two devices at once. These earphones are also equipped with an in-ear detection feature and allow Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair.

The newly launched earphones come equipped with pinch controls which can be used to control different functions. Both Nothing Ear and Ear A are compatible with the Nothing X application where users can customise the sound. They also come with a ChatGPT integration which users can access through a pinch-to-speak action. Users will need the latest Nothing OS and ChatGPT installed on their Nothing phones to access this feature. It can be used to access existing ChatGPT services.

The Nothing Ear and Ear A earbuds pack 46mAh battery each, while the charging cases carry 500mAh batteries. The Nothing Ear are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 40.5 hours with the charging case with a single charge, while the Nothing Ear A are said to have a total playback time of up to 42.5 hours under similar conditions. The charging cases are equipped with USB Type-C ports.

Nothing Ear earbuds come with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance and the charging case has an IP55 rating. Meanwhile, the Nothing Ear A earbuds have the same certification but the case has an IPX2 rating. Both earphones also support Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. The Nothing Ear A supports SBC, AAC and LDAC codecs and the Nothing Ear additionally supports LDHC 5.0 alongside these.

