Nothing Phone 2a, the third smartphone from the UK-based brand, was unveiled in March. Shortly after the official launch, the handset received NothingOS 2.5.3 and Nothing OS 2.5.4 updates with bug fixes and camera optimisations. Now, Nothing is rolling out another software update with more camera improvements. The latest Nothing OS 2.5.5 brings the security patch for April 2024 alongside system stability and performance upgrades. The update addresses compatibility issues with some third-party launchers and fixes stability problems with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections.

The UK-based startup announced the rollout of Nothing OS 2.5.5 for the Nothing Phone 2a on Monday, via a post on X. The new firmware update comes with new camera features, several general improvements, bug fixes, and Google's April security patches.

As per the changelog, the Nothing OS 2.5.5 enhances the camera colour saturation and speeds up the camera loading speed of Phone 2a. It optimises blur accuracy in Portrait Mode and ensures overall clarity. The update improves the Google Assistant wake-up experience and optimises pop-up view animations. The latest build claimed to increase the overall smoothness and gaming performance of the handset.

Nothing is also addressing some of the known bug fixes with its latest software rollout. It fixes the compatibility issues with some third-party launchers on Phone 2a. The Nothing OS 2.5.5 resolves stability issues with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connections. The firmware update corrects issues of the Night Light feature on the lock screen. The software update bundles system stability improvements.

If you haven't received the Nothing OS 2.5.5 firmware update on Nothing Phone 2a yet, you can check for it manually by heading to Settings > System > System Update.

The Nothing Phone 2a was launched in India in the first week of March with a price tag of Rs. 23,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. It runs on MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro SoC and features an AMOLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It has a dual rear camera setup, led by 50-megapixel primary sensor. The phone offers an IP54-rated build and boasts a Glyph Interface at the rear.

