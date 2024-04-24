Technology News
Nothing Phone Surfaces on BIS Website, Could Debut as First CMF by Nothing-Branded Smartphone

Nothing might be working on its first CMF-branded phone, according to a listing on a regulatory website.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 24 April 2024 11:42 IST
Nothing Phone Surfaces on BIS Website, Could Debut as First CMF by Nothing-Branded Smartphone

Photo Credit: Nothing

The leaked handset was previously believed to be the successor to the Nothing Phone 2

  • CMF by Nothing might be planning to introduce its first phone in India
  • A BIS listing hints at the launch of a CMF-branded handset
  • Nothing Phone 2a is the UK startup's cheapest smartphone to date
CMF by Nothing — the sub-brand of the UK startup led by OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei — is reportedly gearing up to launch its first smartphone. A device with a previously unseen model number has surfaced on two regulatory websites, which suggests that it could be launched soon. So far, CMF by Nothing has launched wireless audio products, a charger, and a wearable fitness tracker. The purported smartphone could arrive at an affordable price point, similar to the recently launched Nothing Phone 2a.

Earlier this week, Android Headlines spotted a new device on an unspecified regulatory website with the model number A015. The publication speculated that the device was the purported Nothing Phone 3, and that it would be launched in the coming months. According to previous reports, the Phone 3 will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, instead of a flagship grade mobile processor.

A device with the model number A015 is listed on the BIS website
Meanwhile, 91Mobiles discovered a listing for a device with the same A015 model number on the BIS India website, which suggests that it could also be launched in India. However, the BIS listing — verified by Gadgets 360 — indicates that the brand name for the device is the sub-brand CMF by Nothing.

Another clue that the upcoming smartphone might not be the successor to the Nothing Phone 2 is the model number itself. The first-generation Nothing Phone and the Nothing Phone 2 (its successor) bear the model numbers A063 and A065, respectively. On the other hand, the Nothing Phone 2a, which was launched at a lower price point, bears the model number A142.

We can speculate that an affordable smartphone from the Nothing sub-brand could compete with handsets priced under the Rs. 20,000 mark in India. The Phone 2a — currently Nothing's most affordable handset — starts at Rs. 23,999 in India, while the Nothing Phone 2 was launched last year with a Rs. 44,999 price tag. We can expect to hear more about the purported smartphone from CMF by Nothing in the coming months.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Nothing Phone Surfaces on BIS Website, Could Debut as First CMF by Nothing-Branded Smartphone
