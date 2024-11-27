Nubia Flip II is expected to launch soon as a successor to the Nubia Flip 5G, which was initially unveiled at the MWC 2024 in February. The company has not yet confirmed the foldable smartphone. However, it has reportedly been spotted on a few certification websites. The listings suggest the design and key features of the purported handset. It is expected to come with a redesigned cover screen and rear camera module. The Nubia Flip II will likely come with an upgraded selfie camera.

Nubia Flip II Design (Expected)

The Nubia Flip II was listed on China's TENAA and Indonesia's MIIT websites with the model number NX732J, according to a 91Mobiles Indonesia report. Screenshots shared by the publication suggests the design of the clamshell foldable with a rectangular cover screen, two circular rear camera units, and an LED ring. It is seen in a light blue colour option with an orange-coloured button on the right edge.

Nubia Flip II design seen on the TENAA website

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles Indonesia

Notably, the existing Nubia Flip 5G has a circular outer display, placed within a ring-like rear camera module, which holds two camera sensors. A small, circular LED flash unit appears on the top left corner of the rear panel.

Nubia Flip II Specifications (Expected)

The Nubia Flip II may come with a 6.85-inch AMOLED main display with a 1,188 x 2,970 pixels resolution and a 3-inch AMOLED cover display with 422 x 682 pixels resolution, according to the report. Meanwhile, the Nubia Flip 5G sports a 6.9-inch full HD+ (1,188 x 2,790 pixels) OLED inner screen alongside a 1.43-inch OLED outer display.

As per the report, the Nubia Flip II may have similar rear cameras as the current Nubia Flip 5G. The rear camera unit may get a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera of the purported handset is expected to get a 32-megapixel sensor, which is an upgrade over the 16-megapixel selfie shooter of the existing Flip model.

The Nubia Flip II is expected to come with a 4,225mAh-rated battery. Its typical value could be that of a 4,500mAh cell or more. The Nubia Flip 5G is backed by a 4,310mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support. The report further suggests that the Nubia Flip II could be available in 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB RAM options alongside 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage variants.

