Nubia Flip II Reportedly Spotted on TENAA, MIIT Sites; Design, Key Features Leaked

The Nubia Flip II is expected to get a 4,225mAh-rated battery.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 November 2024 18:36 IST
Nubia Flip II Reportedly Spotted on TENAA, MIIT Sites; Design, Key Features Leaked

Photo Credit: Nubia

Nubia Flip II is expected to succeed the Nubia Flip 5G (pictured)

  • Nubia Flip II could be available in 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB RAM options
  • The handset may come with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage variants
  • The Nubia Flip II will likely have a 3-inch AMOLED cover display
Nubia Flip II is expected to launch soon as a successor to the Nubia Flip 5G, which was initially unveiled at the MWC 2024 in February. The company has not yet confirmed the foldable smartphone. However, it has reportedly been spotted on a few certification websites. The listings suggest the design and key features of the purported handset. It is expected to come with a redesigned cover screen and rear camera module. The Nubia Flip II will likely come with an upgraded selfie camera.

Nubia Flip II Design (Expected)

The Nubia Flip II was listed on China's TENAA and Indonesia's MIIT websites with the model number NX732J, according to a 91Mobiles Indonesia report. Screenshots shared by the publication suggests the design of the clamshell foldable with a rectangular cover screen, two circular rear camera units, and an LED ring. It is seen in a light blue colour option with an orange-coloured button on the right edge.

nubia flip ii 91m tenaa inline nubia flip ii

Nubia Flip II design seen on the TENAA website
Photo Credit: 91Mobiles Indonesia

 

Notably, the existing Nubia Flip 5G has a circular outer display, placed within a ring-like rear camera module, which holds two camera sensors. A small, circular LED flash unit appears on the top left corner of the rear panel.

Nubia Flip II Specifications (Expected)

The Nubia Flip II may come with a 6.85-inch AMOLED main display with a 1,188 x 2,970 pixels resolution and a 3-inch AMOLED cover display with 422 x 682 pixels resolution, according to the report. Meanwhile, the Nubia Flip 5G sports a 6.9-inch full HD+ (1,188 x 2,790 pixels) OLED inner screen alongside a 1.43-inch OLED outer display.

As per the report, the Nubia Flip II may have similar rear cameras as the current Nubia Flip 5G. The rear camera unit may get a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera of the purported handset is expected to get a 32-megapixel sensor, which is an upgrade over the 16-megapixel selfie shooter of the existing Flip model. 

The Nubia Flip II is expected to come with a 4,225mAh-rated battery. Its typical value could be that of a 4,500mAh cell or more. The Nubia Flip 5G is backed by a 4,310mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support. The report further suggests that the Nubia Flip II could be available in 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB RAM options alongside 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage variants.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Nubia Flip II Reportedly Spotted on TENAA, MIIT Sites; Design, Key Features Leaked
Comment

  1. Redmi Note 14 Pro Series India Pricing Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Honda Launches Activa e as Its First Electric Scooter in India
  3. Realme Neo 7 Price, Battery, Build Details Teased Ahead of December Launch
  4. iQOO Promises Four Years of Android Updates for This New Flagship
  5. Realme Brings Android 15 Update for Realme 12 Pro Models in Early Access
  6. Nubia Flip II Design, Key Features Leaked via TENAA, MIIT Sites
  7. Realme C75 With IP69 Rating, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: See Price
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 Design, One UI 7 Interface Leaked: See Images
