Nubia Z70 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 64-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Nubia Z70 Ultra comes with an IP68 and IP69 rating.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 November 2024 18:41 IST
Nubia Z70 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 64-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Nubia

Nubia Z70 Ultra comes in Amber, Black Seal and Starry Sky Collector's Edition options

Highlights
  • Nubia Z70 Ultra carries a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 main camera
  • The smartphone has a 6.85-inch 144Hz 1.5K OLED BOE display
  • The Nubia Z70 Ultra ships with Android 15-based Nebula AIOS skin on top
Nubia Z70 Ultra was launched in China on Thursday. It comes with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset paired with up to 24GB of RAM support, a 6,150mAh battery with 80W wired charging, and a 6.85-inch AMOLED display. The phone carries a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit including a 64-megapixel telephoto shooter. The handset is confirmed to launch globally on November 26 at 7 am EST (5:30 pm IST). Notably, it succeeds the Nubia Z60 Ultra, which was unveiled in China in December 2023.

Nubia Z70 Ultra Price, Availability

Nubia Z70 Ultra price in China starts at CNY 4,599 (roughly Rs. 53,700) for the 12GB + 256GB option. For variants with 16GB of RAM, paired with 512GB and 1TB storage options, buyers will need to pay CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 58,300) and 5,599 (roughly Rs. 65,300), respectively. The top-of-the-line 24GB + 1TB configuration is offered at CNY 6,299 (roughly Rs. 73,500). The phone comes in Amber and Black Seal colour options.

Meanwhile, the 16GB + 512GB Starry Sky Collector's Edition of the Nubia Z70 Ultra is listed at CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 64,200), while the 16GB + 1TB option of the same version is marked at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 70,000).

The Nubia Z70 Ultra is currently available for pre-sale in China via the official Nubia e-store and will start shipping in the country starting November 25. The global variant will be introduced in select markets on November 26.

Nubia Z70 Ultra Specifications, Features

The Nubia Z70 Ultra sports a 6.85-inch 1.5K OLED BOE display with a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 2,000 nits peak brightness level, a 2,592Hz PWM dimming rate and SGS low blue light certification. It is powered by Qualcomm's latest octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC paired with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage.

Nubia Z70 Ultra runs Android 15-based Nebula AIOS skin on top, which is claimed to be a fully voice-controlled AI-backed system. It has several artificial intelligence features said to enhance and ease the users' note-taking, translating imaging, and editing experiences among other things.

For optics, the Nubia Z70 Ultra carries a triple rear camera unit, including a 1/1.56-inch 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 primary sensor with OIS support, a 50-megapixel sensor paired with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 1/2-inch 64-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter. The under-screen front camera holds a 16-megapixel sensor.

The Nubia Z70 Ultra is backed by a 6,150mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging. The handset comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, GLONASS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. It comes with a DTS:X Ultra-backed dual speaker unit. The phone measures 164.3 x 77.1 x 8.6mm in size and weighs about 228g.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
