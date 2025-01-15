Technology News
Nubia Flip 2 With MediaTek Dimensity 7300X SoC, 3-Inch Cover Screen Launched: Price, Specifications

Nubia Flip 2 features a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel main camera.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 15 January 2025 17:10 IST
Photo Credit: Nubia

Nubia Flip 2 boasts a 32-megapixel front-facing camera

Highlights
  • Nubia Flip 2 houses a 4,300mAh battery
  • Nubia Flip 2 has Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity
  • It runs on Andorid 14
Nubia Flip 2 has been launched in Japan as the second foldable offering by the ZTE-owned brand. The latest clamshell foldable phone comes as a successor to last year's Nubia Flip 5G and features a 6.9-inch main display. The Nubia Fliip 2 runs on MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It has a dual rear camera unit headlined by 50-megapixel primary sensor and carries a 4,300mAh battery.

Nubia Flip 2 Price

The Nubia Flip 2 is priced at JPY 64,080 (roughly Rs. 35,000) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model in Japan. It is available in Black, Blue and White colour options. Nubia is yet to confirm the availability details of the new flip phone in other global markets.

Nubia Flip 2 Specifications

Dual SIM (nanoSIM + eSIM) Nubia Flip 2 runs on Andorid 14 and features a 6.9-inch foldable full-HD+ (1,188 x 2,790 pixels) display. The handset boasts a 3-inch cover display with 422x682 pixel resolution that allows users to quickly launch apps. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset, coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The predecessor, in contrast, has a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC under the hood and it arrived in 6GB and 8GB RAM options with 128GB and 256GB storage options.

For optics, the Nubia Flip 2 features a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, it boasts a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

The Nubia Flip 2 has Bluetooth 5.4 and Wi-Fi connectivity. It supports face recognition feature and has side side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The handset has an IPX2-rated build for water resistance and an IP4X dustproof build.

The Nubia Flip 2 houses a 4,300mAh battery. It measures 76 x 170 x 7.5mm when closed and weighs 191 grams.

 

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1188x2790 pixels
