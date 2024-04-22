Blackview Hero 10 could be the cheapest foldable phone in the world. The phone has been listed on the official website of the company. While the listing did reveal some of the phone's key features including its design, a new report has surfaced online suggesting its price. The report claims that the phone is expected to be the cheapest foldable smartphone yet. Presently, the Nubia Flip 5G, which was introduced in China earlier in April, holds the title of the most affordable foldable phone.

The Blackview Hero 10, expected to be launched in May, is claimed to be priced at EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 35,400) for its 12GB + 256GB configuration, according to a report by GSMArena. This would make it the world's cheapest foldable smartphone. Notably, the Nubia Flip 5G price in China starts at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,500) for the 8GB + 256GB option.

An official Blackview blog confirms that the Blackview Hero 10 will be powered by a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The RAM can be virtually expandable to up to 24GB. The handset will sport a 6.9-inch AMOLED primary display with a 2,560 x 1,080 pixels resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. When unfolded, the phone will measure 8.8mm in thickness and is expected to weigh around 198g.

For optics, the Blackview Hero 10 will feature a dual rear camera unit led by a 108-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor paired with a wide-angle lens. The front camera will house a 32-megapixel sensor. An image shared in the official blog also shows that the circular secondary cover screen is placed on the back panel, next to the rear camera unit and an LED flash panel.

The Blackview Hero 10 will ship with Android 13-based OS. It will come with support for 45W wired fast charging as well as reverse charging. It will also support dual SIM, Bluetooth 5.2, OTG, and NFC connectivity.

Although the official blog does not reveal any other details, the global website of Blackview carries a promotional banner for the Blackview Hero 10. Clicking on the banner leads us to the Ali Express listing of the handset, which shares more specifications. The phone is listed at EUR 958.64 (roughly Rs. 85,000) for its 12GB + 256GB version, which is vastly different from its rumoured price. The listing also notes that the model will go on sale between May 20 to May 24, which could suggest that the listed price is just a placeholder and not the final price.

Blackview Hero 10 launch promotional banner

Photo Credit: Blackview

Other details mentioned in the online listing of the Blackview Hero 10 include its colour options. The phone is said to launch in two shades - Eclipse Black and Sakura Purple. The phone is listed to offer GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, and Wi-Fi connectivity. It is claimed to carry a 4,000mAh battery and a 1.19-inch OLED cover screen with a 390 x 390 pixels resolution. It is said to ship with Android 13-based Doke OS 4.0. The handset will measure 168.99mm x 75.47mm x 8.08mm in size and offer LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage, as per the listing.

