Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Blackview Hero 10 With 6.9 Inch AMOLED Main Display Could be the Cheapest Foldable Phone Yet: Report

Blackview Hero 10 With 6.9-Inch AMOLED Main Display Could be the Cheapest Foldable Phone Yet: Report

Blackview Hero 10 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 April 2024 19:06 IST
Blackview Hero 10 With 6.9-Inch AMOLED Main Display Could be the Cheapest Foldable Phone Yet: Report

Photo Credit: Blackview

Blackview Hero 10 seen in a grey colourway

Highlights
  • Blackview Hero 10 is listed with a 108-megapixel main camera
  • The foldable handset is claimed to pack a 4,000mAh battery
  • The Blackview Hero 10 is said to support 45W wired fast charging
Advertisement

Blackview Hero 10 could be the cheapest foldable phone in the world. The phone has been listed on the official website of the company. While the listing did reveal some of the phone's key features including its design, a new report has surfaced online suggesting its price. The report claims that the phone is expected to be the cheapest foldable smartphone yet. Presently, the Nubia Flip 5G, which was introduced in China earlier in April, holds the title of the most affordable foldable phone.

The Blackview Hero 10, expected to be launched in May, is claimed to be priced at EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 35,400) for its 12GB + 256GB configuration, according to a report by GSMArena. This would make it the world's cheapest foldable smartphone. Notably, the Nubia Flip 5G price in China starts at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,500) for the 8GB + 256GB option. 

An official Blackview blog confirms that the Blackview Hero 10 will be powered by a 6nm octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The RAM can be virtually expandable to up to 24GB. The handset will sport a 6.9-inch AMOLED primary display with a 2,560 x 1,080 pixels resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. When unfolded, the phone will measure 8.8mm in thickness and is expected to weigh around 198g.

For optics, the Blackview Hero 10 will feature a dual rear camera unit led by a 108-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor paired with a wide-angle lens. The front camera will house a 32-megapixel sensor. An image shared in the official blog also shows that the circular secondary cover screen is placed on the back panel, next to the rear camera unit and an LED flash panel.

The Blackview Hero 10 will ship with Android 13-based OS. It will come with support for 45W wired fast charging as well as reverse charging. It will also support dual SIM, Bluetooth 5.2, OTG, and NFC connectivity. 

Although the official blog does not reveal any other details, the global website of Blackview carries a promotional banner for the Blackview Hero 10. Clicking on the banner leads us to the Ali Express listing of the handset, which shares more specifications. The phone is listed at EUR 958.64 (roughly Rs. 85,000) for its 12GB + 256GB version, which is vastly different from its rumoured price. The listing also notes that the model will go on sale between May 20 to May 24, which could suggest that the listed price is just a placeholder and not the final price.

blackview hero 10 blackview ali express inline2 blackview_hero_10

Blackview Hero 10 launch promotional banner
Photo Credit: Blackview

 

Other details mentioned in the online listing of the Blackview Hero 10 include its colour options. The phone is said to launch in two shades - Eclipse Black and Sakura Purple. The phone is listed to offer GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, and Wi-Fi connectivity. It is claimed to carry a 4,000mAh battery and a 1.19-inch OLED cover screen with a 390 x 390 pixels resolution. It is said to ship with Android 13-based Doke OS 4.0. The handset will measure 168.99mm x 75.47mm x 8.08mm in size and offer LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage, as per the listing.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Blackview Hero 10, Blackview Hero 10 launch, Blackview Hero 10 specifications, Blackview
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Vivo X100 Ultra Tipped to Come With Vivo’s Self-Developed BlueImage Imaging Technology
Google Chat Rolls Out Cross-Platform Messaging With Microsoft Teams, Slack: How It Works
Blackview Hero 10 With 6.9-Inch AMOLED Main Display Could be the Cheapest Foldable Phone Yet: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X100 Ultra Said to Come With Vivo's Self-Developed Imaging Technology
  2. These Samsung Phones Facing Green Line Issue May Get Free Screen Replacement
  3. Oppo K12 to Launch on April 24; Design, Colours, Key Features Revealed
  4. How to Watch IPL Match for Free on Mobile and Smart TV
  5. iPhone AI Features to Reportedly Have One Advantage Over Rivals
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Said to Be in Development, May Launch This Year
  7. WhatsApp Working on a Feature to Let Users Add Favourite Contacts: Report
  8. Lava Prowatch Design Revealed, Amazon Availability Confirmed
  9. Flipkart Upcoming Sale 2024: Check out Next Sale Date and Best Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. Circle to Search May Soon Let Users Copy and Share Screenshots of a Part of the Screen
  2. Apple to Skip M3-Powered Mac Mini, Will Launch M4 Model as Soon as Late 2024: Report
  3. Blackview Hero 10 With 6.9-Inch AMOLED Main Display Could be the Cheapest Foldable Phone Yet: Report
  4. Airtel Announces Roaming Plans Starting at Rs. 133 per Day With Access to 184 Countries
  5. WhatsApp for Android Could Reportedly Get a New Favourites Tab to Add Contacts to Speed Dial
  6. Google Chat Rolls Out Cross-Platform Messaging With Microsoft Teams, Slack: How It Works
  7. Multiple Solana-Based Memecoins Abandoned After Presale Frenzy, Millions of Dollars Displaced: Report
  8. Oppo K12 Launch Date Set for April 24; Design, Colour Options, Key Features Revealed
  9. Vivo X100 Ultra Tipped to Come With Vivo’s Self-Developed BlueImage Imaging Technology
  10. Android 15 Said to Support NFC Wireless Charging Feature to Add Another Option to Charge Devices
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »