Photo Credit: Nubia
Nubia V70 Design has been launched as the latest V-series handset from the ZTE subsidiary. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.7-inch LCD screen and comes with a Live Island 2.0 feature that resembles Apple's Dynamic Island feature. The Nubia V70 Design is equipped with 4GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and it packs a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 22.5W, according to the company. It runs on Android 14, with the company's MyOS 14 skin on top.
Nubia V70 Design price is set at PHP 5,299 (roughly Rs. 7,600) and the smartphone is available to pre-order in the Philippines, in Citrus Orange, Jade Green, Rose Pink, and Stone Gray colour options. It will go on sale in the country via Lazada, Shopee and other retail channels on November 28.
The dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) Nubia V70 Design runs on Android 14-based MyOS 14. It sports a 6.7-inch IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is equipped with a 12nm octa core Unisoc T606 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM.
Nubia has equipped the V70 Design with a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary camera. However, the company has yet to provide information on the second and third cameras. On the front, there's a 16-megapixel camera that handles selfies and video calls.
You get 256GB of inbuilt storage on the Nubia V70 Design. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The handset is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 22.5W. It also offers a Live Island 2.0 feature for notifications.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.
Advertisement