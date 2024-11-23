Technology News
English Edition
Nubia V70 Design With 6.7-Inch LCD Screen, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Nubia V70 Design is equipped with 4GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 23 November 2024 12:06 IST
Nubia V70 Design With 6.7-Inch LCD Screen, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Nubia

Nubia V70 Design is available in four colour options with vegan leather and glass finishes

Highlights
  • Nubia V70 Design is equipped with a Unisoc T606 chipset
  • The handset runs on Android 14-based MyOS 14
  • The Nubia V70 Design packs a 5,000mAh battery
Nubia V70 Design has been launched as the latest V-series handset from the ZTE subsidiary. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.7-inch LCD screen and comes with a Live Island 2.0 feature that resembles Apple's Dynamic Island feature. The Nubia V70 Design is equipped with 4GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and it packs a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 22.5W, according to the company. It runs on Android 14, with the company's MyOS 14 skin on top.

Nubia V70 Design Price, Availability

Nubia V70 Design price is set at PHP 5,299 (roughly Rs. 7,600) and the smartphone is available to pre-order in the Philippines, in Citrus Orange, Jade Green, Rose Pink, and Stone Gray colour options. It will go on sale in the country via Lazada, Shopee and other retail channels on November 28.

Nubia V70 Design Specifications, Features

The dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) Nubia V70 Design runs on Android 14-based MyOS 14. It sports a 6.7-inch IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is equipped with a 12nm octa core Unisoc T606 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM.

nubia z70 design specifications Nubia V70 Design

Nubia V70 Design specifications
Photo Credit: Nubia

 

Nubia has equipped the V70 Design with a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary camera. However, the company has yet to provide information on the second and third cameras. On the front, there's a 16-megapixel camera that handles selfies and video calls. 

You get 256GB of inbuilt storage on the Nubia V70 Design. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The handset is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 22.5W. It also offers a Live Island 2.0 feature for notifications.

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Unisoc T606
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + Unspecified + Unspecified
RAM 4GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
