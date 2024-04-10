Technology News
Nubia Flip 5G With Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, 33W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

Nubia Flip 5G carries a 6.9-inch OLED primary folding display.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 April 2024 11:23 IST
Photo Credit: Nubia

Nubia Flip 5G is offered in Cosmic Black, Flowing Lilac and Sunshine Gold shades

Highlights
  • Nubia Flip 5G sports a 1.43-inch OLED outer screen
  • The phone is equipped with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit
  • The Nubia Flip 5G is backed by a 4,310mAh battery
Nubia Flip 5G was launched globally on Tuesday, April 9. The clamshell foldable smartphone was initially unveiled at the Mobile World Congress 2024 (MWC) event in Barcelona in February this year. The handset is equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, a 4,310mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging, and a 6.9-inch OLED primary display. Compared to other vertically folding phones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G or Oppo Find N3 Flip, the Nubia Flip 5G is a budget offering.

Nubia Flip 5G price, availability

The 8GB + 256GB option of the Nubia Flip 5G is priced in China at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,500), while the 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants are priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,000) and CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 42,600), respectively. 

Globally, the Nubia Flip 5G is offered in only 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB configurations, listed respectively at $499 (roughly Rs. 41,500) and $699 (roughly Rs. 58,200). The phone is currently available for pre-order in China, as well as globally. It will go on sale starting April 23.

Outside of China, the Nubia Flip 5G is available in Australia, Chile, Egypt, Hong Kong SAR, Indonesia, Israel, Kuwait, Laos, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, United States, and Vietnam.

The Nubia Flip 5G comes in three colour options - Cosmic Black, Flowing Lilac, and Sunshine Gold.

Nubia Flip 5G specifications, features 

The Nubia Flip 5G sports a 6.9-inch full HD+ (1,188 x 2,790 pixels) OLED inner display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The 1.43-inch OLED cover screen has a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels and is placed within a circular camera module.

It is equipped with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC with support for up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The dual-rail suspended hinge of the Nubia Flip 5G is claimed to be able to endure more than 200,000 unfolds. 

For optics, the Nubia Flip 5G comes with a dual camera unit which includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone also gets a 16-megapixel selfie camera that's placed in hole-punch slot at the top of the inner foldable display.

The Nubia Flip 5G is backed by a 4,310mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support. The handset ships with an adapter and a USB Type-C charging cable in the box. It supports 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and NFC connectivity. The phone is also equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. When unfolded, the phone measures 170mm x 75.5mm x 7mm in size and weighs 209g.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nubia Flip 5G

Nubia Flip 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4310mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1188x2790 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
