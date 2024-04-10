Nubia Flip 5G was launched globally on Tuesday, April 9. The clamshell foldable smartphone was initially unveiled at the Mobile World Congress 2024 (MWC) event in Barcelona in February this year. The handset is equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, a 4,310mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging, and a 6.9-inch OLED primary display. Compared to other vertically folding phones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G or Oppo Find N3 Flip, the Nubia Flip 5G is a budget offering.

Nubia Flip 5G price, availability

The 8GB + 256GB option of the Nubia Flip 5G is priced in China at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,500), while the 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants are priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,000) and CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 42,600), respectively.

Globally, the Nubia Flip 5G is offered in only 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB configurations, listed respectively at $499 (roughly Rs. 41,500) and $699 (roughly Rs. 58,200). The phone is currently available for pre-order in China, as well as globally. It will go on sale starting April 23.

Outside of China, the Nubia Flip 5G is available in Australia, Chile, Egypt, Hong Kong SAR, Indonesia, Israel, Kuwait, Laos, Malaysia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, United States, and Vietnam.

The Nubia Flip 5G comes in three colour options - Cosmic Black, Flowing Lilac, and Sunshine Gold.

Nubia Flip 5G specifications, features

The Nubia Flip 5G sports a 6.9-inch full HD+ (1,188 x 2,790 pixels) OLED inner display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The 1.43-inch OLED cover screen has a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels and is placed within a circular camera module.

It is equipped with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC with support for up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The dual-rail suspended hinge of the Nubia Flip 5G is claimed to be able to endure more than 200,000 unfolds.

For optics, the Nubia Flip 5G comes with a dual camera unit which includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone also gets a 16-megapixel selfie camera that's placed in hole-punch slot at the top of the inner foldable display.

The Nubia Flip 5G is backed by a 4,310mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support. The handset ships with an adapter and a USB Type-C charging cable in the box. It supports 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and NFC connectivity. The phone is also equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. When unfolded, the phone measures 170mm x 75.5mm x 7mm in size and weighs 209g.

