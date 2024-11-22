Technology News
Nubia Watch GT With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Display, Up to 15 Days of Battery Life Launched

Nubia Watch GT is equipped with AI-backed health monitoring features.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 November 2024 11:29 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/@Nubia

Nubia Watch GT comes with a metal and glass design

Nubia Watch GT was launched in China on Thursday alongside the Nubia Z70 Ultra. It is being promoted as "Nubia's first sports health watch." The smart wearable is equipped with several AI-backed features and is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 15 days. The smartwatch has a 1.43-inch circular AMOLED display and a metal body with a translucent, glass middle frame. It supports dual-frequency GPS navigation and comes with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Nubia Watch GT Price

Nubia Watch GT price is set in China at CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 8,100). The official images show the smartwatch in a single black and grey option. The company has yet to confirm the availability details of the newly launched smart wearable.

Notably, the Nubia Z70 Ultra, which was unveiled alongside the Nubia Watch GT, is currently available for pre-sale in China via the official Nubia e-store starting at CNY 4,599 (roughly Rs. 53,700) for the 12GB + 256GB option. It will go on sale in the country starting November 25, a day before its global launch on November 26.

Nubia Watch GT Specifications, Features

The Nubia Watch GT sports a 1.43-inch circular AMOLED display with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels, a pixel density of 326ppi, and a screen-to-body ratio of 87 percent. It reportedly supports an always-on display feature as well. The smartwatch comes with a metal body, a translucent glass middle frame, and a crown on the right edge.

Nubia confirmed that the Watch GT comes with more than 100 preset sports modes and has AI-backed health monitoring features. The company adds that the smartwatch is equipped with Tencent's Hunyuan AI features and supports dual-frequency GPS connectivity.

The Nubia Watch GT has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It houses a 450mAh battery and is claimed to offer up to 15 days of battery life with typical usage.

Nubia Watch GT, Nubia Watch GT launch, Nubia Watch GT price, Nubia Watch GT specifications, Nubia
