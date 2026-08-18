Samsung released its Android 17-based One UI 9 update last month alongside the latest generation Galaxy Z foldables. While it is still in the rollout stage for older Samsung Galaxy models, leaks about its next iteration have already begun surfacing. A fresh leak reportedly offers an early look at what to expect from the One UI 9.5 update, which is expected to be months away. It could offer glass-like visual elements across the UI, alongside smoother app animations and other changes.

One UI 9.5 Changes

X user @fahadalijaved shared alleged screenshots of a leaked One UI 9.5 firmware running on their Galaxy S26. The images are said to depict improvements to the visual smoothness of the interface. App opening and closing animations are claimed to have been reworked, with more fluid transitions than before.

Usually couldn't care less about app opening/closing benchmarks, but One UI 9.5 is an absolute joy to use.



​The animations all across the UI are ridiculously smooth (By Samsung's Standards). 🤌🔥



And this is only the second internal build...



PS. This is all ootb , HOMEUP isnt… pic.twitter.com/jAaPiKgjIT — Fahad Ali Javed (@fahadalijaved) August 16, 2026

The South Korean tech conglomerate has also reportedly redesigned the fingerprint enrolment interface, with the setup process receiving a refreshed visual treatment. Another alleged change is glass-like visual elements across the UI, similar to Apple's Liquid Glass treatment in iOS 27.

According to the leak, the Camera app for Galaxy devices in One UI 9.5 will feature adjusted curvature and padding of menu containers. The pop-up menus allegedly appear to use a more subtle background blur, while icon scaling has been tweaked and animations have been reworked as well.

Another screenshot reportedly hints at changes to phone mirroring. Samsung could simplify the process of connecting a Galaxy smartphone to a PC. The feature, however, appears to require a Galaxy Book laptop for the full experience.

Meanwhile, two behind-the-scenes features were also said to be spotted in the internal build. The first is Satellite Connectivity Hub, which, as the name suggests, could feature direct integration of Google's native Satellite SOS framework. The tipster claims it also includes a demo mode and alignment guide for users to get familiar with the functionality.

The second is reportedly a “Debugging only” USB mode, which appears in the USB settings. It could enable isolated access to the Android Debug Bridge (ADB).

Per previous claims by the same leaker, subtle backdrop shading could be introduced across home screen widgets, bottom navigation bars, and top header action buttons. The Dialler app in One UI 9.5 reportedly carries a new Search function, which could work with Samsung AI to enable a Finder-like functionality.

One UI 9.5 is expected to debut with the Galaxy S27 series early next year. However, Samsung has yet to officially confirm the software version, its features, or its rollout plans.