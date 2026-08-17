Technology News
English Edition

Boltt Ace 5G, Evo 4G Battery, Display Details Teased Just Days Ahead of Launch

Boltt Ace 5G is confirmed to sport a 6.79-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 600 nits peak brightness.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 17 August 2026 17:34 IST
Boltt Ace 5G, Evo 4G Battery, Display Details Teased Just Days Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Boltt

Boltt Evo will have a 50-megapixel main camera

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Boltt Ace 5G and Boltt Evo are scheduled to launch in India on August 25
  • Both phones have a hole-punch cutout for the front cameras
  • Boltt Ace 5G is already confirmed to include an AI-backed rear cameras
Advertisement

The Boltt Ace 5G and Evo are set to launch in India later this month and will be available for purchase on Flipkart. Just days before the official launch, the company has detailed the display and battery specifications of the upcoming smartphones. The Boltt Ace 5G and Evo 4G are teased to come with 120Hz refresh rate displays. They will have a 6,000mAh battery. The Boltt Ace 5G will have a 6.79-inch panel.

Boltt Teased Key Specifications of Ace 5G and Evo 4G

Flipkart listings of Boltt Ace 5G and Boltt Evo 4G confirm their key specifications ahead of launch. Both phones are teased to feature a 6,000mAh battery. The Ace 5G supports 18W fast charging via a USB Type-C port, with an 18W charger included in the box. Boltt claims that both phones will retain over 80 percent battery health after more than 500 charge cycles. They are advertised to offer protection against overcharging, short circuits, voltage fluctuations, and temperature variations.

The Boltt Ace 5G is confirmed to feature a 6.79-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 600 nits peak brightness. It will measure 9.49mm in thickness. The Boltt Evo, on the other hand, is teased to feature a 6.78-inch HD+ display with the same 120Hz refresh rate and 600 nits peak brightness. Both phones have a hole-punch cutout for the front cameras on the display.

The Boltt Ace 5G is already confirmed to include an AI-backed rear camera unit headlined by a 64-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. The Boltt Evo will have a 50-megapixel main camera. Both phones will feature an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The duo are teased to offer Google AI imaging features, including Face Unblur and Night Mode. They will also offer Circle to Search and Google Lens.

The Boltt Ace 5G and Boltt Evo are scheduled to launch in India on August 25 at 12pm IST. The Boltt Ace 5G will offer premium features compared to the Evo model.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Boltt Ace 5G, Boltt Ace 5G Specifications, Boltt Evo, Boltt Evo Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Jio Prime Membership Relaunched in India: Tariff Certainty, Cashback Vouchers, and More Benefits

Related Stories

Boltt Ace 5G, Evo 4G Battery, Display Details Teased Just Days Ahead of Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra Design Leak Reveals Horizontal Camera Layout
  2. iQOO 16 Camera Specifications Leak With Triple 50-Megapixel Setup
  3. Krafton Confirms BGMI Lite Is Coming to India by the End of 2026
  4. Poco, Oppo Raise Prices of These Smartphones in India: See New Prices
  5. Here's When the Xiaomi 18 Could Launch in China
  6. Redmi Note 17 Series is All Set to Launch Globally on This Date
  7. Poco F9 Pro, Poco F9 Ultra Leak Reveals European Price, Specifications
  8. These Five Samsung Foldables Could Launch Next Year
  9. OnePlus Hikes Prices Across Nord And N Series in India
  10. These Vivo Y Series Phone Are Now More Expensive in India
#Latest Stories
  1. BitMart Users Demand Answers Over Withdrawal Issues, Unpaid Salaries Ahead of August 19 Deadline
  2. Google Pixel 11 Ads Reportedly Reveal Mysterious Fitbit-Like Fitness Tracker
  3. Boltt Ace 5G, Evo 4G Battery, Display Details Teased Just Days Ahead of Launch
  4. Jio Prime Membership Relaunched in India: Tariff Certainty, Cashback Vouchers, and More Benefits
  5. Samsung Plans to Launch Five Foldable Phones Next Year, Including Galaxy Z TriFold 2, Galaxy Fold 9 Series: Report
  6. OnePlus 16 Could Offer Major Display Upgrade With BOE X4 Material and Slim Bezels
  7. Redmi Note 17 Series Global Launch Date Announced, Company Reveals Key Specifications
  8. Poco X8 Pro Series, Oppo K13 Turbo Pro Get Price Hikes in India Across Variants: Check New Prices
  9. Boat PartyPal Speakers Launched in India With Karaoke ProTuner, RGB Lighting: Price, Features
  10. SafePal Data Breach Exposes Order Information of Nearly 40,000 Customers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »