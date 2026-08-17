The Boltt Ace 5G and Evo are set to launch in India later this month and will be available for purchase on Flipkart. Just days before the official launch, the company has detailed the display and battery specifications of the upcoming smartphones. The Boltt Ace 5G and Evo 4G are teased to come with 120Hz refresh rate displays. They will have a 6,000mAh battery. The Boltt Ace 5G will have a 6.79-inch panel.

Boltt Teased Key Specifications of Ace 5G and Evo 4G

Flipkart listings of Boltt Ace 5G and Boltt Evo 4G confirm their key specifications ahead of launch. Both phones are teased to feature a 6,000mAh battery. The Ace 5G supports 18W fast charging via a USB Type-C port, with an 18W charger included in the box. Boltt claims that both phones will retain over 80 percent battery health after more than 500 charge cycles. They are advertised to offer protection against overcharging, short circuits, voltage fluctuations, and temperature variations.

The Boltt Ace 5G is confirmed to feature a 6.79-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 600 nits peak brightness. It will measure 9.49mm in thickness. The Boltt Evo, on the other hand, is teased to feature a 6.78-inch HD+ display with the same 120Hz refresh rate and 600 nits peak brightness. Both phones have a hole-punch cutout for the front cameras on the display.

The Boltt Ace 5G is already confirmed to include an AI-backed rear camera unit headlined by a 64-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. The Boltt Evo will have a 50-megapixel main camera. Both phones will feature an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The duo are teased to offer Google AI imaging features, including Face Unblur and Night Mode. They will also offer Circle to Search and Google Lens.

The Boltt Ace 5G and Boltt Evo are scheduled to launch in India on August 25 at 12pm IST. The Boltt Ace 5G will offer premium features compared to the Evo model.

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