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  • Samsung Plans to Launch Five Foldable Phones Next Year, Including Galaxy Z TriFold 2, Galaxy Fold 9 Series: Report

Samsung Plans to Launch Five Foldable Phones Next Year, Including Galaxy Z TriFold 2, Galaxy Fold 9 Series: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold was launched globally in December 2025 as the company’s first twice-folding handset.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 17 August 2026 16:57 IST
Samsung Plans to Launch Five Foldable Phones Next Year, Including Galaxy Z TriFold 2, Galaxy Fold 9 Series: Report

Samsung could launch two wide-foldable phones in 2027

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 series was recently launched
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is the firm’s flagship foldable
  • Samsung has yet to confirm the launch of the new foldables
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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 series was launched in India and other global markets in July, along with the Galaxy Z Flip 9. For the first time, the South Korean tech giant launched three foldables instead of two. The company expanded the lineup this year with the introduction of its first wide-folding handset, the Galaxy Z Fold 8, in addition to the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. Now, new details about Samsung's next-generation foldables have surfaced online. The tech giant is reportedly planning to launch five foldables next year, including the successors to the recently launched three Galaxy Z series handsets.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 9 Series, Galaxy Z TriFold 2 Launch Details (Expected)

Citing industry sources, ETNews reports that Samsung will launch five foldable phones in 2027. The lineup is said to include the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 9, Galaxy Z Fold 9 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 9, Galaxy Z TriFold 2, and a new Galaxy Z Fold 9 series wide-folding model. The company reportedly shared information about the new wide-folding phone with its partners.

Samsung's third book-style foldable or second wide-folding handset will reportedly be equipped with a display better optimised for watching videos. This suggests that the next-generation lineup will include two wide-folding models, one conventional book-style foldable, one clamshell-style foldable, and the new twice-folding phone.

If true, this would mark another change for Samsung's foldable product strategy. For reference, until 2025, the company launched two foldables, including one book-style foldable and one clamshell-style flip phone. However, this year, the tech giant decided to expand its Galaxy Z series with a new wide-folding phone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, while rebranding the taller foldable as the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. The two phones were accompanied by the Galaxy Z Flip 8.

Meanwhile, the first-generation Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold was launched in select global markets in December last year. The company held a separate launch event for the foldable. However, the new report suggests that the rumoured Galaxy Z TriFold 2 could also be unveiled during the same Galaxy Unpacked 2027 event as other foldables. More details are expected to surface online as the launch of the new phones draws close.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • New passport-style form factor is very likeable
  • Useful cover screen which is bright enough and the aspect ratio is great for social media
  • 4:3 main display is excellent
  • Lightweight and solid design
  • IP48 rating
  • Decent cameras
  • Battery life is good enough
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • No telephoto sensor at this price
  • Loudspeakers could have been better
  • Still needs better app optimisation
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Cover Display 5.50-inch
Cover Resolution 1248x1972 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 2448x1848 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 1080x2520 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 2256x2504 pixels
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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold 2, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 9, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 9 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 9, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold 2 Launch, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 9 Launch, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 9 Ultra Launch, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 9 Launch, Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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