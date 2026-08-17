Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 series was launched in India and other global markets in July, along with the Galaxy Z Flip 9. For the first time, the South Korean tech giant launched three foldables instead of two. The company expanded the lineup this year with the introduction of its first wide-folding handset, the Galaxy Z Fold 8, in addition to the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. Now, new details about Samsung's next-generation foldables have surfaced online. The tech giant is reportedly planning to launch five foldables next year, including the successors to the recently launched three Galaxy Z series handsets.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 9 Series, Galaxy Z TriFold 2 Launch Details (Expected)

Citing industry sources, ETNews reports that Samsung will launch five foldable phones in 2027. The lineup is said to include the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 9, Galaxy Z Fold 9 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 9, Galaxy Z TriFold 2, and a new Galaxy Z Fold 9 series wide-folding model. The company reportedly shared information about the new wide-folding phone with its partners.

Samsung's third book-style foldable or second wide-folding handset will reportedly be equipped with a display better optimised for watching videos. This suggests that the next-generation lineup will include two wide-folding models, one conventional book-style foldable, one clamshell-style foldable, and the new twice-folding phone.

If true, this would mark another change for Samsung's foldable product strategy. For reference, until 2025, the company launched two foldables, including one book-style foldable and one clamshell-style flip phone. However, this year, the tech giant decided to expand its Galaxy Z series with a new wide-folding phone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, while rebranding the taller foldable as the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. The two phones were accompanied by the Galaxy Z Flip 8.

Meanwhile, the first-generation Samsung Galaxy Z TriFold was launched in select global markets in December last year. The company held a separate launch event for the foldable. However, the new report suggests that the rumoured Galaxy Z TriFold 2 could also be unveiled during the same Galaxy Unpacked 2027 event as other foldables. More details are expected to surface online as the launch of the new phones draws close.