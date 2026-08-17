Samsung Galaxy S26 FE has been in the news for quite a few weeks now. Samsung has yet to confirm the development of the new Fan Edition device, but an alleged hands-on video has leaked online, giving us a fresh look at its design from all angles. The Galaxy S26 FE appears to adopt the Galaxy S26's new camera island design. It is expected to launch next month with the Exynos 2500 processor and Android 17-based One UI 9.0.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Design Leaked Again

A new 32-second hands-on video shared by Bradley (@VerdeSelvans) on X discloses the design of the alleged Galaxy S26 FE. The handset is shown in blue colour with rounded corners and a flat rear panel. The video shows that the handset will have a vertical camera island. The camera module houses three sensors and has a similar design language to the standard Galaxy S26. The LED flash sits right next to the camera island. The Galaxy S25 FE's rear camera sensors, for comparison, has separate protrusions.

First irl look at the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE! pic.twitter.com/grrlhJ68Di — Bradley (@VerdeSelvans) August 17, 2026

The power key and volume buttons are placed on the right-hand side of the Galaxy S26 FE. It has a flat display with thin bezels and a centred hole-punch cutout for the front cameras.

As per the video, the Galaxy S26 FE runs on Android 17 with One UI 9 and several Galaxy AI features like Photo Assist and Document Scan. It may also offer the Horizon Lock feature, which is designed to keep video recording level and steady even if the phone is rotated 360 degrees.

The Galaxy S26 FE is speculated to go official in September during IFA 2026. It is rumoured to ship with Samsung's in-house Exynos 2500 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage. It could pack a 6.7-inch panel with up to a 120Hz refresh rate.

For optics, the Galaxy S26 FE could feature a triple camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel primary camera. It is said to feature a 12-megapixel selfie camera. It will reportedly have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It could pack a 4,900mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging.