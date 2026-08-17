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Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Leaked Hands-on Video Showcases Design

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE could ship with Android 17 with One UI 9.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 17 August 2026 20:06 IST
Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Leaked Hands-on Video Showcases Design

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE could launch in September

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 FE could launch soon as a successor to Galaxy S25 FE
  • It may offer Horizon Lock feature
  • Galaxy S26 FE could feature a triple rear camera setup
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Samsung Galaxy S26 FE has been in the news for quite a few weeks now. Samsung has yet to confirm the development of the new Fan Edition device, but an alleged hands-on video has leaked online, giving us a fresh look at its design from all angles. The Galaxy S26 FE appears to adopt the Galaxy S26's new camera island design. It is expected to launch next month with the Exynos 2500 processor and Android 17-based One UI 9.0.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Design Leaked Again

A new 32-second hands-on video shared by Bradley (@VerdeSelvans) on X discloses the design of the alleged Galaxy S26 FE. The handset is shown in blue colour with rounded corners and a flat rear panel. The video shows that the handset will have a vertical camera island. The camera module houses three sensors and has a similar design language to the standard Galaxy S26. The LED flash sits right next to the camera island. The Galaxy S25 FE's rear camera sensors, for comparison, has separate protrusions.

The power key and volume buttons are placed on the right-hand side of the Galaxy S26 FE. It has a flat display with thin bezels and a centred hole-punch cutout for the front cameras.

As per the video, the Galaxy S26 FE runs on Android 17 with One UI 9 and several Galaxy AI features like Photo Assist and Document Scan. It may also offer the Horizon Lock feature, which is designed to keep video recording level and steady even if the phone is rotated 360 degrees.

The Galaxy S26 FE is speculated to go official in September during IFA 2026. It is rumoured to ship with Samsung's in-house Exynos 2500 chipset paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage. It could pack a 6.7-inch panel with up to a 120Hz refresh rate.

For optics, the Galaxy S26 FE could feature a triple camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel primary camera. It is said to feature a 12-megapixel selfie camera. It will reportedly have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It could pack a 4,900mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging.

Samsung Galaxy S26

Samsung Galaxy S26

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Refined, well-built design
  • Compact and great for one-handed use
  • Fast performance with the new 2nm chipset
  • Clean One UI experience, long software support
  • Bad
  • Minimal upgrades over previous generations
  • Same camera hardware reused again
  • Low PWM dimming and still an 8-bit screen
  • Price hike makes value harder to justify
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2600
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26 FE, Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Specifications, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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