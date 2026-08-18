Apple has long been rumoured to be developing AirPods with built-in cameras for quite some time now. A new report suggests that the purported wearable could be inching closer to its launch. The Cupertino-based tech giant recently released a beta version of the macOS Tahoe operating system, and it not only contains quality-of-life improvements but also a new video that reportedly demonstrates how the AirPods with built-in cameras could leverage Visual Intelligence to identify objects.

Apple's Camera-Equipped AirPods

MacRumors reported that a video has been spotted in the macOS Tahoe 26.7 release candidate, which shows the integration of Apple's rumoured camera-equipped AirPods with Visual Intelligence. The video file reportedly shows a person holding up a book for the AirPods to see, following which the voiceover says, "With Visual Intelligence, your world becomes savable. See something you like? Just ask me to save it for later."

Here is your first look at AirPods with Cameras in action using Visual Intelligence.



This video file came from macOS 26.7 RC pic.twitter.com/yo7RI4MCeu — Aaron (@aaronp613) August 18, 2026

The leak provides a hint of how Apple will likely leverage cameras on its purported AirPods. Instead of allowing users to take photos or videos like Ray-Ban Meta Glasses, the cameras will reportedly provide visual information to Visual Intelligence. In theory, this would enable Siri to respond to questions about the environment, while also logging the information.

However, it's not just AirPods with built-in cameras that are referenced in the update. The beta also reportedly contains references to several other unreleased Apple products, including upcoming home devices, iPhones, iPads, AirPods, and Macs.

As per the publication, some of them have been referenced in previous software releases, while others have been seen for the first time.

The company was previously rumoured to be testing the camera-equipped AirPods as part of its 2027 hardware lineup, although the company has yet to announce the product or confirm its launch timeline. They were reported to have entered the Design Validation Testing (DVT) phase earlier this year, which means their hardware design and capabilities were approaching their final stages.

At the time, the cameras were tipped to act as “eyes” for Siri, capturing visual information from the user's surroundings to enable contextual AI features.

The tech giant is also rumoured to be developing its own visual AI models for future wearables, including camera-equipped AirPods, smart glasses, and an AI pendant. These models could allow Apple's devices to provide answers and take actions based on environmental context.