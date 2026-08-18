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Apple’s AirPods With Built-In Cameras Spotted in macOS Video; Visual Intelligence Features Teased

AirPods' cameras could act as “eyes” for Siri, capturing visual information from the user's surroundings to enable contextual AI features.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 18 August 2026 09:00 IST
Apple’s AirPods With Built-In Cameras Spotted in macOS Video; Visual Intelligence Features Teased

Apple launched the AirPods Pro 3 in 2025

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Highlights
  • A new macOS Tahoe beta reveals a video of potential camera AirPods
  • Visual Intelligence could help Siri answer questions about surroundings
  • References to new home devices and iPhones were found in the beta code
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Apple has long been rumoured to be developing AirPods with built-in cameras for quite some time now. A new report suggests that the purported wearable could be inching closer to its launch. The Cupertino-based tech giant recently released a beta version of the macOS Tahoe operating system, and it not only contains quality-of-life improvements but also a new video that reportedly demonstrates how the AirPods with built-in cameras could leverage Visual Intelligence to identify objects.

Apple's Camera-Equipped AirPods

MacRumors reported that a video has been spotted in the macOS Tahoe 26.7 release candidate, which shows the integration of Apple's rumoured camera-equipped AirPods with Visual Intelligence. The video file reportedly shows a person holding up a book for the AirPods to see, following which the voiceover says, "With Visual Intelligence, your world becomes savable. See something you like? Just ask me to save it for later."

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The leak provides a hint of how Apple will likely leverage cameras on its purported AirPods. Instead of allowing users to take photos or videos like Ray-Ban Meta Glasses, the cameras will reportedly provide visual information to Visual Intelligence. In theory, this would enable Siri to respond to questions about the environment, while also logging the information.

However, it's not just AirPods with built-in cameras that are referenced in the update. The beta also reportedly contains references to several other unreleased Apple products, including upcoming home devices, iPhones, iPads, AirPods, and Macs.

As per the publication, some of them have been referenced in previous software releases, while others have been seen for the first time.

The company was previously rumoured to be testing the camera-equipped AirPods as part of its 2027 hardware lineup, although the company has yet to announce the product or confirm its launch timeline. They were reported to have entered the Design Validation Testing (DVT) phase earlier this year, which means their hardware design and capabilities were approaching their final stages.

At the time, the cameras were tipped to act as “eyes” for Siri, capturing visual information from the user's surroundings to enable contextual AI features.

The tech giant is also rumoured to be developing its own visual AI models for future wearables, including camera-equipped AirPods, smart glasses, and an AI pendant. These models could allow Apple's devices to provide answers and take actions based on environmental context.

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Further reading: AirPods, AirPods With Cameras, Apple, Siri
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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