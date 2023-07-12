Technology News

OnePlus 12, Oppo Find X7 Pro Display and Charging Specifications Tipped Ahead of Debut

OnePlus 12 and Oppo Find X7 Pro will support wireless charging at 50W, according to a report.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 July 2023 17:21 IST
OnePlus 12, Oppo Find X7 Pro Display and Charging Specifications Tipped Ahead of Debut

OnePlus 12 is expected to make its debut in December as the successor to the OnePlus 11 (pictured)

Highlights
  • OnePlus 12 and Oppo Find X7 Pro could be launched in December
  • The handsets are tipped to sport 2K displays with a 120Hz refresh rate
  • The OnePlus 2 and Find X7 Pro may support up to 150W wired charging

OnePlus 12 and Oppo Find X7 Pro are two flagships smartphones that are rumoured to launch later this year, most likely after Qualcomm unveils its next-generation flagship processor in October. Ahead of their debut, details of both handsets' specifications have surfaced online, giving smartphone enthusiasts an idea of what to expect from the successors to the OnePlus 11 5G and Oppo Find X6 Pro. Both handsets are tipped to be powered by the purported Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, and could offer up to 150W fast charging support.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) leaked details of "at least three" new smartphones with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processors on Weibo. According to the tipster, these phones will be equipped with 2K displays with slightly curved, narrow displays that support high-frequency dimming.

oneplus 12 find x7 pro specs digital chat station weibo digital chat station

Digital Chat Station leaked details of three new flagship phones (translated from Chinese)
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Digital Chat Station

 

The charging specifications of these three smartphones were also leaked by the tipster, who claims that the handsets will support 100W, 150W, and 240W wired charging. All three phones will also support 50W wireless charging, according to the Weibo user.

Meanwhile, the tipster has not shared other details of these smartphones, including their names or model numbers. However, a TheTechOutlook report citing a Twitter user, states that one of the three handsets will be the OnePlus 12 with 150W wired charging and 50W wireless charging support. Meanwhile, the Oppo Find X7 Pro will reportedly support wired and wireless charging at 100W and 50W, respectively.

Both smartphones will sport curved displays with support for high-frequency pulse width modulation (PWM) dimming, as per the report. Meanwhile, both handsets will be equipped with thin bezels. It is worth noting that OnePlus and Oppo are yet to make any announcement related to the launch of these purported handsets.

Last month, a tipster had claimed that the OnePlus 12 would be launched in December. The leaked timeline for the launch of the next OnePlus flagship phone suggests that the handset could be one of the first to be equipped with Qualcomm's next-generation chipset for high-end phones.

Another report states that OnePlus could equip the purported OnePlus 12 with a 2K OLED display sourced from Samsung. The phone's screen is tipped to have a quad-HD+ resolution and support a 120Hz refresh rate. However, as we are several months away from the expected debut of the OnePlus 12 and Oppo Find X7 Pro in China, it is best to take these claims with a pinch of salt.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
