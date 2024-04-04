Technology News

OnePlus Launches AI Eraser Tool, Follows Google and Samsung's Footsteps in AI Race

OnePlus uses its proprietary LLM to power the AI Eraser feature.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 April 2024 11:51 IST
OnePlus Launches AI Eraser Tool, Follows Google and Samsung's Footsteps in AI Race

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus is eyeing to reveal new AI-driven features later this year

Highlights
  • OnePlus is jumping on the AI bandwagon
  • OnePlus uses its proprietary LLM to power the AI Eraser
  • AI Eraser is company's first AI-powered feature
Advertisement

OnePlus has announced a new AI Eraser feature for its smartphones on Wednesday (April 3). This latest photo editing tool lets OnePlus users automatically remove elements from a photo that distract from the main focus to create flawless images. The release of the AI Eraser feature powered by its proprietary large language model marks the company's foray into generative AI. The brand is also eyeing to reveal new AI-driven features later this year. OnePlus's AI Eraser feature works like Google's Magic Eraser. Meanwhile, Samsung has also introduced similar AI-powered editing tools for its Galaxy smartphones.

Via a press release, OnePlus has announced an AI Eraser tool for its smartphones. The tool powered by the company's proprietary LLM (large language model) allows users to select and remove unwanted objects in images right from the Photo Gallery. Users can highlight certain objects, such as pedestrians, trash, or imperfections in the image and the feature will automatically generate a replacement background that blends into the surrounding environment while suiting the overall style of the image. The release includes a ‘before' and ‘after' image sample to showcase the new feature.

OnePlus' new AI Eraser feature is confirmed to be rolled out gradually to phones including the OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R, OnePlus 11, OnePlus Open, and OnePlus Nord CE 4 starting this month.

The release of the AI Eraser marks the Chinese smartphone brand's foray into generative AI. "As OnePlus' first feature based on generative AI technology, AI Eraser represents the first step in our vision to liberate user creativity through AI and revolutionize the future of photo editing, empowering users to create remarkable photos with just a few touches" OnePlus President and COO Kinder Liu said in the statement.

The company also suggested the existence of OnePlus AI, promising more AI-driven features to come later this year. The launch of the OnePlus AI Eraser feature comes after Google and Samsung have introduced similar AI-powered editing tools. Google offers a Magic Eraser and Magic Editor feature for its Pixel smartphones, while Samsung's Galaxy phones have a similar photo editing feature in its Galaxy AI suite.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus 12R

OnePlus 12R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display
  • Flagship-level performance
  • Superfast 100W charging
  • Good main rear camera
  • Bad
  • Overall average camera setup
  • No eSIM
Read detailed OnePlus 12R review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2780x1264 pixels
OnePlus 12

OnePlus 12

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • IP65 rated
  • Vibrant 120Hz QHD+ display
  • Excellent battery life
  • Fast wired and wireless charging
  • Smooth and bloatware-free software
  • Quality primary and telephoto cameras
  • Good for gaming
  • Bad
  • Minor quality issues
  • Ultra-wide angle camera could be better
  • Low light selfies are below average
Read detailed OnePlus 12 review
Display 6.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
OnePlus 11 5G

OnePlus 11 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks and feels premium
  • Great battery life, very fast charging
  • Excellent performance
  • Power-efficient AMOLED display
  • Reliable rear cameras
  • Bad
  • Still no official IP rating
  • No wireless charging
Read detailed OnePlus 11 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 32-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
OnePlus Open

OnePlus Open

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and light foldable design
  • Excellent displays
  • Plenty of raw performance
  • Good for gaming
  • Speedy wired charging
  • Well-rounded cameras
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • No wireless charging
  • Basic IP rating
Read detailed OnePlus Open review
Display (Primary) 7.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2,440x2,268 pixels
OnePlus Nord CE 4

OnePlus Nord CE 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim design with IP54 certification
  • Vibrant display
  • Good battery life with fast charging
  • IR Blaster
  • Expandable storage
  • Bad
  • Average ultra-wide camera
  • Poor video recording
  • No dedicated macro camera
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 4 review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus, OnePlus AI Eraser, OnePlus AI, OnePlus Open, OnePlus 12R, OnePlus 11, OnePlus 12
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Nothing's Next Community Update Scheduled for April 18; New Product Announcement Expected

Related Stories

OnePlus Launches AI Eraser Tool, Follows Google and Samsung's Footsteps in AI Race
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Could Announce the Nothing Ear 3 on April 18
  2. Motorola Edge 50 Pro First Impressions
  3. Motorola Edge 50 Pro With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC Debuts in India: See Price
  4. Samsung Releases Galaxy Time Watch Faces; Will Tell You the Time on Mars
  5. Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G Series Tipped to Launch in India on This Date
  6. HP Omen Transcend 14 With Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU Debuts in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor X7b 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Listed Online
  2. OpenAI Will Now Let Users Edit AI-Generated DALL-E Images Within ChatGPT
  3. Google Circle to Search Feature Updated With In-Line Text Translation
  4. OnePlus Launches AI Eraser Tool, Follows Google and Samsung's Footsteps in AI Race
  5. Nothing's Next Community Update Scheduled for April 18; New Product Announcement Expected
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series to Run on Snapdragon and Exynos Chipsets: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Pro Tipped to Get Bigger Battery Than Galaxy Watch 5 Pro
  8. CoinDCX, Mesh Partner to Let Users Integrate DeFi Wallets from Within its App
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Prototype Image Surfaces, Dimensions Leaked
  10. Apple Releases Spatial Personas For Vision Pro, Offers Collaborative Virtual Experience: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »