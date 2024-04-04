OnePlus has announced a new AI Eraser feature for its smartphones on Wednesday (April 3). This latest photo editing tool lets OnePlus users automatically remove elements from a photo that distract from the main focus to create flawless images. The release of the AI Eraser feature powered by its proprietary large language model marks the company's foray into generative AI. The brand is also eyeing to reveal new AI-driven features later this year. OnePlus's AI Eraser feature works like Google's Magic Eraser. Meanwhile, Samsung has also introduced similar AI-powered editing tools for its Galaxy smartphones.

Via a press release, OnePlus has announced an AI Eraser tool for its smartphones. The tool powered by the company's proprietary LLM (large language model) allows users to select and remove unwanted objects in images right from the Photo Gallery. Users can highlight certain objects, such as pedestrians, trash, or imperfections in the image and the feature will automatically generate a replacement background that blends into the surrounding environment while suiting the overall style of the image. The release includes a ‘before' and ‘after' image sample to showcase the new feature.

OnePlus' new AI Eraser feature is confirmed to be rolled out gradually to phones including the OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R, OnePlus 11, OnePlus Open, and OnePlus Nord CE 4 starting this month.

The release of the AI Eraser marks the Chinese smartphone brand's foray into generative AI. "As OnePlus' first feature based on generative AI technology, AI Eraser represents the first step in our vision to liberate user creativity through AI and revolutionize the future of photo editing, empowering users to create remarkable photos with just a few touches" OnePlus President and COO Kinder Liu said in the statement.

The company also suggested the existence of OnePlus AI, promising more AI-driven features to come later this year. The launch of the OnePlus AI Eraser feature comes after Google and Samsung have introduced similar AI-powered editing tools. Google offers a Magic Eraser and Magic Editor feature for its Pixel smartphones, while Samsung's Galaxy phones have a similar photo editing feature in its Galaxy AI suite.

