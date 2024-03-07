OnePlus 12 was launched in India in January with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. Now, speculations about the OnePlus 13 are doing rounds on the Web. An early render of the purported handset has leaked online showing its design elements. The render indicates a vertically aligned triple camera setup on the OnePlus 13. The OnePlus 12 has a circular rear design for the camera. A Chinese tipster has also corroborated the latest rumours about design changes and suggested a few key specifications of the OnePlus 13. It is expected to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC.

OnePlus Club (@OnePlusClub) shared the supposed renders of the OnePlus 13 on X. The render shows the handset in a white shade with a Hasselblad-branded triple camera setup at the rear. The camera sensors are seen arranged vertically with the middle sensor being the most prominent.

Separately Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo claimed that the next-generation OnePlus flagship will get a design change. It is tipped to retain a 2K resolution display and is said to come with an updated triple camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel main camera alongside an ultrawide lens and a telephoto sensor.

The OnePlus 13 is anticipated to come with Qualcomm's next-generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. It is rumoured to have an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner embedded in its display.

Notably, the OnePlus 12 was launched in India in January this year with a starting price tag of Rs. 64,999 for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, while the 16GB+512GB model is priced at Rs. 69,999.

The OnePlus 12 sports a 6.82-inch quad-HD+ (1,440 x 3,168 pixels) LTPO 4.0 AMOLED screen and runs on Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony LYT-808 sensor. The phone features a 32-megapixel selfie camera and is backed by a 5,400mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.