OnePlus 13 Early Render Surfaces Online; Suggests a New Rear Camera Layout

OnePlus 13 is anticipated to come with Qualcomm's next-generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 March 2024 10:52 IST
Photo Credit: X/ @OnePlusClub

OnePlus 13 is shown with a Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera setup

  • A new leak suggests rear design changes for OnePlus 13
  • OnePlus 12 runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  • It could get a 2K resolution display
OnePlus 12 was launched in India in January with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. Now, speculations about the OnePlus 13 are doing rounds on the Web. An early render of the purported handset has leaked online showing its design elements. The render indicates a vertically aligned triple camera setup on the OnePlus 13. The OnePlus 12 has a circular rear design for the camera. A Chinese tipster has also corroborated the latest rumours about design changes and suggested a few key specifications of the OnePlus 13. It is expected to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC.

OnePlus Club (@OnePlusClub) shared the supposed renders of the OnePlus 13 on X. The render shows the handset in a white shade with a Hasselblad-branded triple camera setup at the rear. The camera sensors are seen arranged vertically with the middle sensor being the most prominent.

Separately Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo claimed that the next-generation OnePlus flagship will get a design change. It is tipped to retain a 2K resolution display and is said to come with an updated triple camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel main camera alongside an ultrawide lens and a telephoto sensor.

The OnePlus 13 is anticipated to come with Qualcomm's next-generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. It is rumoured to have an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner embedded in its display.

Notably, the OnePlus 12 was launched in India in January this year with a starting price tag of Rs. 64,999 for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, while the 16GB+512GB model is priced at Rs. 69,999.

The OnePlus 12 sports a 6.82-inch quad-HD+ (1,440 x 3,168 pixels) LTPO 4.0 AMOLED screen and runs on Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. It is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony LYT-808 sensor. The phone features a 32-megapixel selfie camera and is backed by a 5,400mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC charging.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
OnePlus 12

OnePlus 12

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • IP65 rated
  • Vibrant 120Hz QHD+ display
  • Excellent battery life
  • Fast wired and wireless charging
  • Smooth and bloatware-free software
  • Quality primary and telephoto cameras
  • Good for gaming
  • Bad
  • Minor quality issues
  • Ultra-wide angle camera could be better
  • Low light selfies are below average
Read detailed OnePlus 12 review
Display 6.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
Samsung Galaxy M14 4G With 50-Megapixel Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Listed Online in India

