OnePlus 12R was launched in India alongside the flagship OnePlus 12 in January. The handset is powered by the previous-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 chipset and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with SuperVOOC charging support. It is equipped with a triple rear camera unit and an AMOLED panel with a 1.5K resolution. The phone launched with two colour options in the country and is available in two RAM and storage configurations. At launch, the phone was said to support UFS 4.0 onboard storage but now the company president has confirmed that it only supports UFS 3.1, similar to its preceding OnePlus 11R and some variants of the OnePlus 11.

OnePlus President and COO Kinder Liu explained in a OnePlus Community post that "due to an error" OnePlus 12R was wrongly listed to support UFS 4.0 storage on some variants. He clarified that all variants of the OnePlus 12R support UFS 3.1 and are backed by the company's Trinity Engine software, which is claimed to enhance the performance of the phone. Currently, the listing of the handset has been changed to reflect the correct information.

Liu also issued a formal apology in the post and assured that the company's Customer Service team will address any grievances that people who have already purchased or pre-ordered OnePlus 12R may have regarding this matter.

The OnePlus 12R comes with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with an Adreno 740 GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. The handset ships with Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 and sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,264x2,780 pixels) LTPO 4.0 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

In the camera department, the OnePlus 12R carries a triple rear camera system which includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Meanwhile, the front camera of the phone houses a 16-megapixel sensor.

OnePlus packs a 5,000mAh battery into the OnePlus 12R model with support for 100W SuperVOOC wired charging. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC and USB Type-C connectivity. Weighing 207g, the handset measures 163.3mm x 75.3mm x 8.8mm in size.

The OnePlus 12R is currently offered in the country in Cool Blue and Iron Gray colour options. It launched at Rs. 39,999 and Rs. 45,999 for the 8GB + 128GB and the 16GB + 256GB variants, respectively.

