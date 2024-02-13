Technology News

OnePlus 12R Support UFS 3.1 Storage, Not UFS 4.0, Company President Confirms

OnePlus 12R is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 13 February 2024 14:23 IST
OnePlus 12R Support UFS 3.1 Storage, Not UFS 4.0, Company President Confirms

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 12R is offered in Cool Blue and Iron Gray colourways

Highlights
  • OnePlus 12R carries a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit
  • The smartphone ships with Android 14-based OxygenOS 14
  • The OnePlus 12R supports 100W SuperVOOC wired charging
Advertisement

OnePlus 12R was launched in India alongside the flagship OnePlus 12 in January. The handset is powered by the previous-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 chipset and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with SuperVOOC charging support. It is equipped with a triple rear camera unit and an AMOLED panel with a 1.5K resolution. The phone launched with two colour options in the country and is available in two RAM and storage configurations. At launch, the phone was said to support UFS 4.0 onboard storage but now the company president has confirmed that it only supports UFS 3.1, similar to its preceding OnePlus 11R and some variants of the OnePlus 11.

OnePlus President and COO Kinder Liu explained in a OnePlus Community post that "due to an error" OnePlus 12R was wrongly listed to support UFS 4.0 storage on some variants. He clarified that all variants of the OnePlus 12R support UFS 3.1 and are backed by the company's Trinity Engine software, which is claimed to enhance the performance of the phone. Currently, the listing of the handset has been changed to reflect the correct information.

Liu also issued a formal apology in the post and assured that the company's Customer Service team will address any grievances that people who have already purchased or pre-ordered OnePlus 12R may have regarding this matter.

The OnePlus 12R comes with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC paired with an Adreno 740 GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. The handset ships with Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 and sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,264x2,780 pixels) LTPO 4.0 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

In the camera department, the OnePlus 12R carries a triple rear camera system which includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Meanwhile, the front camera of the phone houses a 16-megapixel sensor.

OnePlus packs a 5,000mAh battery into the OnePlus 12R model with support for 100W SuperVOOC wired charging. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC and USB Type-C connectivity. Weighing 207g, the handset measures 163.3mm x 75.3mm x 8.8mm in size. 

The OnePlus 12R is currently offered in the country in Cool Blue and Iron Gray colour options. It launched at Rs. 39,999 and Rs. 45,999 for the 8GB + 128GB and the 16GB + 256GB variants, respectively.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus 12R

OnePlus 12R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display
  • Flagship-level performance
  • Superfast 100W charging
  • Good main rear camera
  • Bad
  • Overall average camera setup
  • No eSIM
Read detailed OnePlus 12R review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2780x1264 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus 12R, OnePlus 12R India launch, OnePlus 12R price in India, OnePlus 12R specifications, OnePlus 12R launch, OnePlus 12 series, OnePlus 12, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Bitcoin Hits $50,000 Mark for First Time in Two Years, Tether and USD Coin See Losses
Xiaomi Watch 2 Key Specifications, Design Revealed via Retail Listings Ahead of Debut

Related Stories

OnePlus 12R Support UFS 3.1 Storage, Not UFS 4.0, Company President Confirms
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2a Confirmed to Launch on This Date
  2. We Tried Google's Gemini AI, and This is How the Chatbot Fared
  3. Nothing Phone 2a Details to Be Revealed Today
  4. Xiaomi Watch 2 Design, Key Specifications Leak Ahead of Debut
  5. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Global Launch Imminent, Suggest Pre-Launch Coupons
  6. Poco X6 5G 12GB RAM and 256GB Storage Variant Debuts in India
  7. iOS 18 Could Arrive With Sweeping Visual Overhaul Inspired by This OS
  8. How the iQoo Neo 9 Pro Performed in Our Initial Camera Tests
  9. Vivo Y200e India Price Range, Key Specifications Tipped
  10. Vivo V30 Pro Specifications Leak Hints 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras, More
#Latest Stories
  1. Threads Tests AI-Powered Today’s Topics Feature in the US to Show Top Trends: How it Works
  2. Nothing Phone 2a India Launch Date Set for March 5: Expected Specifications, Features
  3. Google Working on Bringing Gemini to Google Assistant Headphones: Report
  4. Koinex Collaborates with CoinDCX to Help Users Recover Locked Assets From Defunct Exchange
  5. Vivo T3 Allegedly Spotted on BIS Certification Site, Could Launch in India Soon
  6. Microsoft to Share Xbox Business Update on February 15, Will Reportedly Reveal Games Releasing on PS5, Switch
  7. Apple Vision Pro Said to Take Up to Four Generations to Reach 'Ideal Form'
  8. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Global Release Could Be Around the Corner, Suggest Pre-Launch Discount Coupons
  9. Xiaomi Watch 2 Key Specifications, Design Revealed via Retail Listings Ahead of Debut
  10. OnePlus 12R Support UFS 3.1 Storage, Not UFS 4.0, Company President Confirms
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »