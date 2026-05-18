The OnePlus Ace 6 was launched in China in October 2025 as the company's latest performance-focused smartphone. Leaks about its successor have already begun surfacing. A tipster suggests that the purported handset, dubbed the OnePlus Ace 7, could be powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. A prototype version of the phone is said to sport an OLED screen with the highest refresh rate of any OnePlus phone to date. The OnePlus Ace 7 could pack a 9,000mAh battery.

OnePlus Ace 7 Specifications Tipped

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), the engineering prototype of the OnePlus Ace 7 is currently being tested with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The SoC already powers the flagship OnePlus 15, which is available globally.

The leak further claims that the purported smartphone could sport a 6.78-inch flat OLED display with a 1.5K resolution. A notable highlight of the panel could be its high refresh rate. While the tipster mentions a minimum guaranteed refresh rate of 185Hz, some internal testing is also said to reach 240Hz.

For context, OnePlus currently offers 165Hz as the maximum refresh rate on several models. This includes China-exclusive phones like the OnePlus Ace 6 and Ace 6 Ultra, as well as global models like the OnePlus 15, OnePlus 15R, and the OnePlus Nord 6.

Apart from this, the tipster has suggested the Ace 7 to pack a 9,000mAh battery. The OnePlus Nord 6, notably, is also backed by a 9,000mAh cell. The purported OnePlus handset could support 100W wired fast charging.

DCS further claimed that there is a cooling fan inside the engineering prototype. However, there is currently no confirmation regarding whether the active cooling solution will remain part of the final retail unit. Previous leaks by other tipsters also corroborate an internal cooling fan, potentially helping keep temperatures in check during extended gaming sessions.

Like its predecessor, the OnePlus Ace 7 is expected to be launched in Q4 2026. While its engineering prototype has revealed some of its specifications, the company will likely reveal accurate details closer to its launch.