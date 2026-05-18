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OnePlus Ace 7 Said to be in Testing With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, Up to 240Hz Display

The OnePlus Ace 7 could sport a 6.78-inch flat OLED display with a 1.5K resolution, as per the tipster.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 18 May 2026 12:48 IST
OnePlus Ace 7 Said to be in Testing With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, Up to 240Hz Display

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Ace 6 is the purported successor to the OnePlus Ace 6 (pictured)

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Highlights
  • Tipster claims OnePlus Ace 7 could feature up to a 240Hz refresh rate
  • The handset is said to pack a 9,000mAh battery
  • OnePlus may introduce an internal cooling fan for thermal management
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The OnePlus Ace 6 was launched in China in October 2025 as the company's latest performance-focused smartphone. Leaks about its successor have already begun surfacing. A tipster suggests that the purported handset, dubbed the OnePlus Ace 7, could be powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. A prototype version of the phone is said to sport an OLED screen with the highest refresh rate of any OnePlus phone to date. The OnePlus Ace 7 could pack a 9,000mAh battery.

OnePlus Ace 7 Specifications Tipped

According to a Weibo post by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese), the engineering prototype of the OnePlus Ace 7 is currently being tested with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The SoC already powers the flagship OnePlus 15, which is available globally.

The leak further claims that the purported smartphone could sport a 6.78-inch flat OLED display with a 1.5K resolution. A notable highlight of the panel could be its high refresh rate. While the tipster mentions a minimum guaranteed refresh rate of 185Hz, some internal testing is also said to reach 240Hz.

For context, OnePlus currently offers 165Hz as the maximum refresh rate on several models. This includes China-exclusive phones like the OnePlus Ace 6 and Ace 6 Ultra, as well as global models like the OnePlus 15, OnePlus 15R, and the OnePlus Nord 6.

Apart from this, the tipster has suggested the Ace 7 to pack a 9,000mAh battery. The OnePlus Nord 6, notably, is also backed by a 9,000mAh cell. The purported OnePlus handset could support 100W wired fast charging.

DCS further claimed that there is a cooling fan inside the engineering prototype. However, there is currently no confirmation regarding whether the active cooling solution will remain part of the final retail unit. Previous leaks by other tipsters also corroborate an internal cooling fan, potentially helping keep temperatures in check during extended gaming sessions.

Like its predecessor, the OnePlus Ace 7 is expected to be launched in Q4 2026. While its engineering prototype has revealed some of its specifications, the company will likely reveal accurate details closer to its launch.

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Further reading: OnePlus Ace 7, OnePlus Ace 7 Specifications, OnePlus Ace 7 Features, OnePlus Ace 6, OnePlus
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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OnePlus Ace 7 Said to be in Testing With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, Up to 240Hz Display
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