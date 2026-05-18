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Vivo S60 Confirmed to Launch With a Significantly Larger Battery Than Its Predecessor

Vivo S60 is confirmed to be equipped with a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for security.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 18 May 2026 12:07 IST
Vivo S60 Confirmed to Launch With a Significantly Larger Battery Than Its Predecessor

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo S60 will succeed the recently launched Vivo S50

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Highlights
  • Vivo S60 appears in a white colourway
  • Vivo S50 is backed by a 6,500mAh battery
  • The company has yet to confirm the exact launch date
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Vivo S60 is scheduled to be launched in China soon. While little is known about the upcoming smartphone, a company executive recently began teasing the design of the Vivo S60. Now, the tech firm has revealed various details about the handset, including its battery capacity. It is confirmed to arrive with a notable battery upgrade over its predecessor, dubbed the Vivo S50, which packs a 6,500mAh cell. However, the wired fast charging support will remain unchanged. The Vivo S60 is teased to sport a flat rear panel and a flat display. Moreover, it will be available for purchase in at least a white colourway.

Vivo S60 Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, Vivo Product Manager Han Boxiao has confirmed that the Vivo S60 will be launched with a significantly larger battery than its predecessor. The handset will be backed by a 7,200mAh Blue Ocean battery. For reference, the Vivo S50 was launched in China in December 2025 with a 6,500mAh battery, paired with 90W wired fast charging support.

The smartphone will also be unveiled with support for 90W wired fast charging via a USB Type-C port. The new Vivo S60 will be unveiled with a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for security, too. The company executive claims that the Vivo S60 will debut as the first smartphone in its price range to be equipped with a 3D fingerprint scanner as standard.

Vivo's new handset is also claimed to provide a recognition time of 0.1 seconds and an input time of 1 second. Meanwhile, the 7,200mAh battery will also support Vivo's “Global Direct Drive Power Supply 2.0” (translated from Chinese) for thermal management while charging the Vivo S60, along with “Micro Electric Wizard 2.0”, which will save the user's task before the phone runs out of battery.

As previously mentioned, the company executive recently started teasing the design of the Vivo S60. The handset is shown to feature a flat rear panel, with a “unibody cold-carved glass” design. It appears with a white colourway, while sporting a flat silver frame, with hues of blue on the back. A power button and volume controls will be placed on the right side of the smartphone, along with two antenna bands. Other details are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

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Further reading: Vivo S60, Vivo, Vivo S60 Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Vivo S60 Confirmed to Launch With a Significantly Larger Battery Than Its Predecessor
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