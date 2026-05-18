Motorola Edge 70 Pro was launched in India last month as the third model in the tech firm's Edge 70 lineup. Now, the series is set to get a new member, as the smartphone maker has begun teasing the launch of the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ in the country. Additionally, a dedicated microsite for the upcoming handset is now live on an e-commerce platform, revealing its design and colour options. It is confirmed to go on sale in India in three colour options, with each shade sporting a distinct finish. The handset also appears to be identical to the Motorola Edge 70 Pro in terms of design.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ Will Launch in India Soon

A dedicated microsite for the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is now live in India, confirming that the smartphone will be launched in the country soon as the fourth addition to the lineup. While the name of the phone does not appear on the site, the same can be spotted in the URL of the microsite.

On top of this, the microsite confirms that the new Edge 70 Pro+ will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart. It will go on sale in India in brown, red, and teal colour options, featuring a sculpted wood finish, satin-luxe finish, and twill-inspired finish, respectively.

In terms of design, the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is shown to feature a square-shaped rear camera module, sporting a triple camera system, paired with an LED flash. The teaser also confirms that the phone will feature a Sony LYT sensor with an 81mm focal length and optical image stabilisation.

A power button will be placed on the right side of the handset, placed under the volume controls. Moreover, it could boast a metal frame. On the front, the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is teased to sport a hole-punch display cutout, which might house a camera for selfies and video calls.

This comes soon after a report highlighted that the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ will offer three upgrades over the Pro model. It is said to carry a telephoto camera on the back. Moreover, the smartphone is tipped to support wireless charging and feature 16GB of RAM. For reference, the Motorola Edge 70 Pro was launched in India on April 22 with a price tag of Rs. 41,999 for the top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration.

To recap, the Motorola Edge 70 Pro is powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme chipset and a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging and 5W wired reverse charging. For optics, it features a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) main shooter, a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) ultrawide camera, and an unspecified third camera.

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