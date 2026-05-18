Technology News
English Edition

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ India Launch Teased; Availability, Design and Colourways Revealed

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ will be available for purchase in India via Flipkart.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 18 May 2026 13:28 IST
Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ India Launch Teased; Availability, Design and Colourways Revealed

Photo Credit: Flipkart/ Motorola

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ will sport a hole-punch display cutout

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ will be offered in three colour options
  • Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ will feature a triple rear camera unit
  • The company has yet to reveal the exact launch date
Advertisement

Motorola Edge 70 Pro was launched in India last month as the third model in the tech firm's Edge 70 lineup. Now, the series is set to get a new member, as the smartphone maker has begun teasing the launch of the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ in the country. Additionally, a dedicated microsite for the upcoming handset is now live on an e-commerce platform, revealing its design and colour options. It is confirmed to go on sale in India in three colour options, with each shade sporting a distinct finish. The handset also appears to be identical to the Motorola Edge 70 Pro in terms of design.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ Will Launch in India Soon

A dedicated microsite for the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is now live in India, confirming that the smartphone will be launched in the country soon as the fourth addition to the lineup. While the name of the phone does not appear on the site, the same can be spotted in the URL of the microsite.

On top of this, the microsite confirms that the new Edge 70 Pro+ will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart. It will go on sale in India in brown, red, and teal colour options, featuring a sculpted wood finish, satin-luxe finish, and twill-inspired finish, respectively.

In terms of design, the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is shown to feature a square-shaped rear camera module, sporting a triple camera system, paired with an LED flash. The teaser also confirms that the phone will feature a Sony LYT sensor with an 81mm focal length and optical image stabilisation.

A power button will be placed on the right side of the handset, placed under the volume controls. Moreover, it could boast a metal frame. On the front, the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is teased to sport a hole-punch display cutout, which might house a camera for selfies and video calls.

This comes soon after a report highlighted that the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ will offer three upgrades over the Pro model. It is said to carry a telephoto camera on the back. Moreover, the smartphone is tipped to support wireless charging and feature 16GB of RAM. For reference, the Motorola Edge 70 Pro was launched in India on April 22 with a price tag of Rs. 41,999 for the top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration.

To recap, the Motorola Edge 70 Pro is powered by an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme chipset and a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging and 5W wired reverse charging. For optics, it features a triple rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) main shooter, a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) ultrawide camera, and an unspecified third camera.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Motorola Edge 70 Pro

Motorola Edge 70 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sleek and premium design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • Decent performance
  • Clean user interface
  • IP68/IP69 Rating
  • Bad
  • No telephoto lens
  • Thermal performance could be better
  • Battery life could be better
Read detailed Motorola Edge 70 Pro review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2772x1272 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola Edge 70 Pro Plus, Motorola, Motorola Edge 70 Pro Plus India Launch, Motorola Edge 70 Pro Plus Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
ChatGPT Can Now Manage Your Personal Finances With New Tools and Features

Related Stories

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ India Launch Teased; Availability, Design and Colourways Revealed
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ Confirmed to Launch in India Soon in These Shades
  2. Apple's iPhone Fold Reportedly Faces Hinge Quality Concerns
  3. Here's When the Oppo Reno 16 Series Could Be Launched
  4. Xiaomi 17 Max, Band 10 Pro Will Launch on This Date: See Expected Specs
  5. Samsung Galaxy M47, Galaxy F70 Pro Surface on BIS Site With India Launch Near
  6. Vivo S60 Will Launch Soon With This Notable Battery Upgrade
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Slips Toward $77,000 as ETF Outflows Weigh on Crypto Sentiment
  2. Sony Inzone H6 Air Launched in India With Open-Back Design, 360 Spatial Sound: Price, Specifications
  3. Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ India Launch Teased; Availability, Design and Colourways Revealed
  4. Oppo Reno 16 Series Tipped to Debut Next Week Alongside Oppo Pad 6, Enco Air 5s
  5. ChatGPT Can Now Manage Your Personal Finances With New Tools and Features
  6. OnePlus Ace 7 Said to be in Testing With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, Up to 240Hz Display
  7. Moto Buds 2 to Launch in India Alongside Moto G37 Series; Flipkart Availability Confirmed
  8. Apple’s Foldable iPhone Reportedly Facing Hinge Reliability Problems in Testing
  9. Forza Horizon 6 Is the Most Played Early Access Title in Series History, Says Xbox
  10. Vivo S60 Confirmed to Launch With a Significantly Larger Battery Than Its Predecessor
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »