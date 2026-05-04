OnePlus Ace 7 has started surfacing in early leaks, pointing to a clear focus on performance upgrades over its predecessor. The upcoming phone is expected to bring a next-generation Snapdragon chipset, better cooling, and a faster display. While most details are still under wraps, the early leaks suggest OnePlus is aiming to improve sustained performance, especially for gaming. If these upgrades come through, the Ace 7 could emerge as a strong performance-focused device when it launches, likely in the fourth quarter of 2026.

OnePlus Ace 7 Rumoured to Arrive With Built-In Cooling System

According to a Weibo post by tipster Smart Pikachu (translated from Chinese), the OnePlus Ace 7 could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. This would succeed the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC used in the OnePlus Ace 6. The new chip is expected to offer better efficiency along with improved performance in demanding tasks like gaming and multitasking.

The tipster also claims that OnePlus may introduce an active cooling system on the Ace 7. This could include a built-in fan, marking a shift from the OnePlus Ace 6 Ultra, which relied on an external cooling accessory. An integrated solution could help keep temperatures in check during longer gaming sessions and deliver more consistent performance.

On the display front, the OnePlus Ace 7 may arrive with considerable upgrades as well. Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) had previously hinted that upcoming OnePlus devices may feature an ultra-high refresh rate of more than 200Hz, possibly pushing toward 240Hz displays.

The OnePlus Ace 6, launched in October 2025, set a strong benchmark with its 165Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, and a large 7,800mAh battery. With the Ace 7, OnePlus seems to be building on that base with a sharper focus on cooling and sustained performance. Details about the camera, battery, and design remain undisclosed.

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