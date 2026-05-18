Oppo Reno 16 series will be launched in China next week, according to a leaked screenshot, which seemingly confirms the launch date. On top of this, the company has confirmed that it will launch two new devices in the country next week, dubbed the Oppo Pad 6 and Oppo Enco Air 5s true wireless stereo (TWS). As part of the announcement, the tech firm has revealed the design of the upcoming tablet, which is shown to sport the same design as its predecessor. Moreover, the recently unveiled Oppo Pad Air 5 will soon be available in a new colour option.

Oppo Will Launch Multiple Devices on May 25

In a post X, tipster Anvinraj Valiyathara (@ZionsAnvin) has shared a screenshot, which seemingly confirms that the Oppo Reno 16 series will be launched in China on May 25 at 6 pm local time (3:30 pm IST). Separately, the tech firm has announced in a Weibo post that it will unveil the Oppo Pad 6 and Oppo Enco Air 5s TWS on the same day as the Reno 16 lineup.

Additionally, the new devices will be accompanied by a new colourway for the Oppo Pad Air 5. In terms of design, the upcoming Oppo Pad 6 is shown to feature a pill-shaped rear camera module, carrying a single camera unit, paired with an LED flash. The Oppo branding appears in the middle of the panel on the back. Meanwhile, three pogo pins, which will enable connectivity with an external keyboard, will be placed at the bottom of the panel. The tablet will also arrive with stylus support. It will be available in at least a blue colourway.

This comes shortly after a leak hinted that the Oppo Reno 16 series will include two models, which could be marketed as the Oppo Reno 16 Pro and Reno 16. In terms of pricing, the Pro model will reportedly arrive in China at a starting price of CNY 4,000 (roughly Rs. 56,000).

While the standard model is tipped to go on sale in Black Horse, Fairy Purple, Heartbeat Star, and Lucky Clover (translated from Chinese) colour options, the Oppo Reno 16 Pro variant could be offered in Black Horse, Dream Blue, and Heartbeat Star shades.