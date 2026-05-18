Motorola has announced the launch date for the Moto Buds 2 in India. The true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds will debut in the country later this week, joining the Moto Buds 2 Plus variant, which was introduced in the Indian market in April. The two earphones were initially unveiled at the MWC 2026 in Barcelona in March. The Indian variant of the earbuds will likely offer similar features to the global counterpart, including long battery life, high-end audio codec support, and a dual-driver setup.

Moto Buds 2 India Launch: All We Know

In an X post, Motorola India (@motorolaindia) confirmed that the Moto Buds 2 will launch in the country on May 19. It is the same day the company launches the Moto G37 and G37 Power handsets in India. The teaser states that the earbuds will use 11mm and 6mm drivers to deliver improved bass and clearer high frequencies.

The Moto Buds 2 made their global debut in March with support for LHDC and Spatial Audio for a high-quality, more immersive listening experience. The earbuds are said to support dynamic active noise cancellation of up to 55dB. The system adjusts noise reduction levels based on the surrounding environment. The earbuds also feature Smart Transparency Mode, which allows external sounds to pass through when needed.

For voice calls, the Moto Buds 2 use six microphones with Environmental Noise Cancellation. Motorola says this setup is designed to improve call clarity in noisy environments and during windy conditions. The earbuds also support a low-latency gaming mode and Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity. They offer dual-device pairing, allowing users to stay connected to two devices at the same time.

Additional features on the Moto Buds 2 include wear detection, customizable touch controls, adjustable EQ settings with Bass Boost, Ring My Buds, voice assistant support, Audio Share, and Moto AI integration. The earbuds carry an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

With a 62mAh battery each, Motorola says the earbuds can deliver up to 11 hours of playback on a single charge and up to 48 hours with the charging case, which houses a 520mAh cell. Some launch material mentions up to 10 hours per charge and up to 53 hours of total battery life. Fast charging is supported, and a 10-minute charge is claimed to provide up to three hours of playback.

Motorola has not yet announced the Indian price of the Moto Buds 2. In the UK, the earbuds are priced at GBP 70 (roughly Rs. 8,500). However, the Indian price is expected to be lower, as the Moto Buds 2 Plus launched in India at Rs. 5,999.