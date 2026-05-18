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Samsung Galaxy M47, Galaxy F70 Pro Appear on BIS Listing; India Launch May Be Imminent

The Samsung Galaxy M47 is said to feature a triple-rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 18 May 2026 10:42 IST
Samsung Galaxy M47, Galaxy F70 Pro Appear on BIS Listing; India Launch May Be Imminent

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M47 could succeed the Samsung Galaxy M44 (above)

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Highlights
  • Two unannounced Samsung Galaxy smartphones have been spotted on BIS
  • Samsung Galaxy M47 is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch panel
  • It is said to feature a triple rear camera unit
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Samsung Galaxy M47 and Galaxy F70 Pro are expected to hit the shelves soon. Ahead of any official announcement, the unannounced Galaxy smartphones seem to have surfaced on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website. Additionally, specifications for the Galaxy M47 have leaked online. The Galaxy M47 is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset. It is tipped to feature a 5,000mAh battery and a triple-rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

Samsung Galaxy M47, Galaxy F70 Pro Surface on BIS Site 

Two unannounced Samsung Galaxy smartphones have been spotted on the BIS website with model numbers SM-M476B/DS and SM-E476B/DS. While the listing does not reveal their official monikers, earlier Geekbench and IMEI database entries suggest that the SM-M476B/DS refers to the Galaxy M47 and the SM-E476B/DS is believed to be associated with the Galaxy F70 Pro.

bis samsung galaxy m47 Samsung Galaxy M47

Photo Credit: BIS

The model numbers hint at dual-SIM support for both the Galaxy M47 and the Galaxy F70 Pro. The phones received certification on May 15, and the listing hints that their India launch is around the corner.

Samsung Galaxy M47 Price, Specifications (Expected)

Meanwhile, tipster Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) on X suggested the India price range and key specifications of the Galaxy M47. It is said to be priced between Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 25,000 in the Indian market. It is also expected to share similar hardware specifications with the Samsung Galaxy A27.

The Galaxy M47 is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset could ship with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging support.

For optics, the Galaxy M47 is said to feature a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video chats, there could be a 12-megapixel front-facing camera. Samsung could offer six years of software updates for the phone.

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy M47, Samsung Galaxy M47 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro, Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro Specifications, Samsung
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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