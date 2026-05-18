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Apple’s Foldable iPhone Reportedly Facing Hinge Reliability Problems in Testing

The alleged hinge issues could delay the launch of Apple’s first foldable iPhone.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 18 May 2026 12:24 IST
Apple’s Foldable iPhone Reportedly Facing Hinge Reliability Problems in Testing

Photo Credit: Oppo

iPhone Fold is likely to rival Oppo Find N series and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series

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Highlights
  • iPhone Ultra leak suggests that Apple is struggling with hinge durability
  • The hinge of the foldable iPhone allegedly shows durability issues
  • Recent leaks have suggested a September launch window for iPhone Fold
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Apple's long-awaited foldable iPhone appears to be inching closer to launch. Several sources suggest that Apple's first foldable phone, referred to as the iPhone Ultra or iPhone Fold, could debut as early as September alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup. Now, a new leak from China hints that Apple is facing issues with the handset's hinge and folding mechanism during the trial stage. The handset is reportedly making rattling sounds after being folded and unfolded multiple times. The iPhone Fold is likely to rival Oppo Find N and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series.

Apple's First Foldable iPhone Reportedly Faces Major Setback

Tipster Momentary Digital (translated from Chinese) on Weibo claimed that the iPhone Fold's foldable screen has encountered setbacks in its recent trial production phase. While Apple has achieved a crease-free display in the foldable, the hinge mechanism is reportedly causing trouble.

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iphone fold weibo Apple's Foldable iPhone

Photo Credit: Weibo

 

The hinge of the foldable iPhone allegedly shows durability issues after repeated folding and unfolding. It is said to make "rattling noises" when folded and unfolded a few times. It is reportedly failing to meet Apple's strict quality control requirements. Further, the tipster suggested that unless Apple finds a permanent fix for this issue, the progress of the iPhone Fold will be "indefinitely delayed".

Recent leaks have suggested a September launch window for the iPhone Fold alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup. But the latest claims indicate that Apple may have to reconsider those plans.

We have been seeing rumours about the foldable iPhone for years. It is said to have a more repairable design than its competitors, including Galaxy Z Fold 7, Pixel 10 Pro Fold and Oppo Find N6. It is speculated to come with a 7.8-inch inner foldable display and a smaller 5.3-inch cover screen. It could run on Apple's A20 Pro processor, which is rumoured to be built on a 2nm fabrication process. Apple could use the same chipset in the iPhone 18 Pro series. It is tipped to pack 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM.

The foldable iPhone is said to feature a selfie camera on the outer display and another embedded within the foldable inner screen. It could come with a dual 48-megapixel rear camera setup and include an Apple C2 modem. Apple is expected to use a titanium-and-aluminium chassis for the iPhone Fold. It is said to feature Touch ID for biometric authentication.

OPPO Find N6

OPPO Find N6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent design and built quality
  • Hinge feels solid
  • Bright LTPO OLED display
  • Decent battery life
  • Dependable cameras
  • Good battery life
  • Flagship-grade performance
  • Bad
  • Oppo AI Pen not included
  • Limited availability
  • Speaker quality could be better
Read detailed OPPO Find N6 review
Display (Primary) 8.12-inch
Cover Display 6.62-inch
Cover Resolution 1140x2616 pixels
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2480x2248 pixels
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Polished IP68-rated design
  • Pixel Snap is useful
  • Bright 120Hz displays
  • Smooth bloatware-free software
  • Tons of useful AI features
  • 7 years of software and security updates
  • Secure face unlock
  • Bad
  • A bit heavy even for a foldable
  • Average cameras with poor video quality
  • Only 256GB storage variant
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.40-inch
Cover Resolution 1080x2364 pixels
Processor Tensor G5
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 10.5-megapixel + 10.8-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5015mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2152x2076 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
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  • Good
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  • Fantastic displays
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  • Excellent primary camera
  • Launches with One UI 8 based on Android 16 out of the box (and gets extended software support)
  • Bad
  • Charging speed capped at 25W
  • Battery life could have been better
  • No S Pen support
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1968x2184 pixels
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Further reading: iPhone Fold, Foldable iPhone, iPhone Ultra, Apple, iPhone 18 Pro
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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