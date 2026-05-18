Apple's long-awaited foldable iPhone appears to be inching closer to launch. Several sources suggest that Apple's first foldable phone, referred to as the iPhone Ultra or iPhone Fold, could debut as early as September alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup. Now, a new leak from China hints that Apple is facing issues with the handset's hinge and folding mechanism during the trial stage. The handset is reportedly making rattling sounds after being folded and unfolded multiple times. The iPhone Fold is likely to rival Oppo Find N and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series.

Apple's First Foldable iPhone Reportedly Faces Major Setback

Tipster Momentary Digital (translated from Chinese) on Weibo claimed that the iPhone Fold's foldable screen has encountered setbacks in its recent trial production phase. While Apple has achieved a crease-free display in the foldable, the hinge mechanism is reportedly causing trouble.

Photo Credit: Weibo

The hinge of the foldable iPhone allegedly shows durability issues after repeated folding and unfolding. It is said to make "rattling noises" when folded and unfolded a few times. It is reportedly failing to meet Apple's strict quality control requirements. Further, the tipster suggested that unless Apple finds a permanent fix for this issue, the progress of the iPhone Fold will be "indefinitely delayed".

Recent leaks have suggested a September launch window for the iPhone Fold alongside the iPhone 18 Pro lineup. But the latest claims indicate that Apple may have to reconsider those plans.

We have been seeing rumours about the foldable iPhone for years. It is said to have a more repairable design than its competitors, including Galaxy Z Fold 7, Pixel 10 Pro Fold and Oppo Find N6. It is speculated to come with a 7.8-inch inner foldable display and a smaller 5.3-inch cover screen. It could run on Apple's A20 Pro processor, which is rumoured to be built on a 2nm fabrication process. Apple could use the same chipset in the iPhone 18 Pro series. It is tipped to pack 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM.

The foldable iPhone is said to feature a selfie camera on the outer display and another embedded within the foldable inner screen. It could come with a dual 48-megapixel rear camera setup and include an Apple C2 modem. Apple is expected to use a titanium-and-aluminium chassis for the iPhone Fold. It is said to feature Touch ID for biometric authentication.