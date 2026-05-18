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Xiaomi 17 Max Launch Date Announced; Will Arrive This Week Along With Band 10 Pro, Xiaomi Ear Clip TWS

Xiaomi 17 Max is set to arrive as the fifth model in the lineup.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 18 May 2026 10:26 IST
Xiaomi 17 Max Launch Date Announced; Will Arrive This Week Along With Band 10 Pro, Xiaomi Ear Clip TWS

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 17 Max will feature a hole punch display cutout

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Highlights
  • Xiaomi 17 Max will pack an 8,000mAh battery
  • Xiaomi 17 Max will carry a Leica-tuned rear camera unit
  • Xiaomi 17 Max could be launched in India later this year
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Xiaomi 17 Max will be launched in China later this week as the fifth model in the lineup, the tech giant announced on Monday. The new smartphone will join the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, and Xiaomi 17 Ultra. Along with the latest Xiaomi 17 Max, the company will also unveil the Xiaomi Band 10 Pro and Xiaomi's first clip-on true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds, dubbed Xiaomi Ear Clip. Lastly, the launch event will also see the launch of the new Xiaomi YU7 GT (2026), the tech giant's latest electric SUV. The company has already revealed various details about the upcoming Xiaomi 17 Max, including its design, key specifications, features, and colour options.

Xiaomi 17 Max, Band 10 Pro Set to Launch on May 21

In a Weibo post, the tech giant announced that the Xiaomi 17 Max will launch in China on May 21 at 7:00 pm local time (4:30 pm IST), alongside the Xiaomi Band 10 Pro, Xiaomi Ear Clip, and Xiaomi YU7 GT (2026). Apart from these confirmed products, the tech giant has announced that its upcoming launch event will also unveil new Xiaomi home appliances, whose marketing names remain under wraps and are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

This comes soon after the company teased several details about the Xiaomi 17 Max, hinting at what to expect from the handset. The upcoming smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's flagship 3nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, which can also be found on the other four models in the lineup. The Snapdragon chipset will be paired with an 8,000mAh battery, the largest among the Xiaomi 17 series phones.

For optics, the Xiaomi 17 Max is confirmed to feature a Leica-tuned triple rear camera system housed in a square camera module. The handset will be equipped with a 200-megapixel primary rear camera, boasting a 1/1.4-inch sensor. Moreover, the Xiaomi 17 Max is teased to boast a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera on the back. Meanwhile, the front-facing camera will be placed inside a hole-punch cutout in the display for selfies and video calls.

The Xiaomi 17 Max is currently available for pre-order via the Xiaomi China website. The upcoming smartphone will be offered in at least two colour options: Blue and White. Meanwhile, pre-orders for the Xiaomi Band 10 Pro and Xiaomi Ear Clip are also open. The TWS will go on sale in Basalt Black, Pearl White, and Satin Gold colourways.

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Further reading: Xiaomi 17 Max, Xiaomi Band 10 Pro, Xiaomi Ear Clip, Xiaomi, Xiaomi 17 Max Specifications, Xiaomi YU7 GT
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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