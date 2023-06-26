Most of the flagship smartphones currently available in the market feature up to 16GB of RAM. This might soon change as there have been rumours floating around the Internet stating that upcoming handsets could offer up to 24GB of RAM. China's BBK electronics-owned firms OnePlus, Oppo, and Realme seem to be heading towards the launch of the 24GB RAM smartphone. The increased onboard memory would help in gaming and multi-tasking, and could surpass the average laptop in terms of memory capacity without ever having to worry about app reloading time.

Well-known tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo claimed that smartphones with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM are in the works. According to him, the "Oga group" (translated) which might refer to Oppo, OnePlus and Realme, has started popularising smartphones with large onboard memory.

New flagship phones by BBK electronics-owned firms are said to come with a minimum of 16GB of RAM with 24GB of RAM in the top variant. The 24GB of RAM is claimed to increase the retention rate of ColorOS as well.

However, neither Realme, OnePlus nor Oppo have officially revealed any plans to unveil a new handset with up to 24GB of RAM. So, this information should be considered with a pinch of salt.

The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro, which is said to go official either in July or August, could debut as the first 24GB RAM smartphone. The purported smartphone is tipped to come with similar display specifications as the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+. The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is expected to feature a 6.74-inch display with 1440Hz Pulse Width Modulation(PWM) frequency. The BOE's 1.5K OLED display could offer a resolution of 1,240 x 2,772 pixels. The display might have curved edges and a centrally aligned hole-punch cutout to house the selfie sensor.

It is expected to be powered by an unannounced octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 SoC. The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is said to carry a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64M primary sensor, an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor, and a 2-megapixel GalaxyCore GC02M sensor. The smartphone could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging.

