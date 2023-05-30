OnePlus Ace 2 Pro launch could happen very soon. The date is yet to be officially confirmed by the brand, but a known Chinese tipster has suggested that the latest Ace series phone will go official in either July or August. The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is said to come as a close copy of an Oppo smartphone. It is said to get a 1.5K resolution display and 100W fast charging support. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC is expected to power the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro. The Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G with 6.74-inch full-HD+ OLED display and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC was launched in China last week.

Tipster Digital Chat Station leaked the launch date and specifications of the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro on Weibo on Monday. According to the tipster, the handset will come with similar display specifications as the Oppo Reno 10 Pro+. The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro could feature 6.74-inch display with curved edges. The display is said to offer 1.5K resolution and 1440Hz Pulse Width Modulation(PWM) frequency as well. It is tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and could offer 100W fast charging support.

In a response to a comment, he claimed that the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro will be launched in China sometime in July or August.

The OnePlus Ace Pro was launched in the Indian market as OnePlus 10T. Based on this, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is expected to arrive as OnePlus 11T in the country. However, OnePlus is yet to reveal plans to unveil the smartphone. Therefore, we advise you to take these details with a pinch of salt.

Oppo's Reno 10 Pro+ launched in China last week with an initial price tag of CNY 3,899 (roughly Rs. 45,000) for the base 16GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It has a 6.74-inch full-HD+ (1,240x2,772 pixels) OLED curved screen display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling rate.

It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, along with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. A triple rear camera unit, led by a 64-megapixel periscope sensor, a 32-megapixel selfie shooter, up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage are the other specifications of Oppo Reno 10 Pro+. It is backed by a 4,700mAh cell with 100W Super Flash Charge support.

