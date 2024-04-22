Technology News

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Price in India Discounted: Here's How Much It Costs Now

OnePlus Nord CE 3 was launched in India in June 2023.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 22 April 2024 20:06 IST
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Price in India Discounted: Here's How Much It Costs Now

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Nord CE 3 seen in an Aqua Surge colourway

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord CE 3 features a 50-megapixel triple rear camera system
  • The smartphone is equipped with a 16-megapixel front camera sensor
  • The OnePlus Nord CE 3 supports 80W wired SuperVOOC charging
OnePlus Nord CE 3 price in India has been reduced again. The model was initially launched in the country in June 2023 and received its first price cut in November of that year. The base 8GB + 128GB option of the handset was then listed at Rs. 2,000 lower than its launch price. The smartphone comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset and ships with Android 13-based OS. The model also features a triple rear camera unit and supports SuperVOOC charging. Recently, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 was unveiled in India as the successor of the Nord CE 3.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 price in India (revised)

The 8GB + 128GB option of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 started in India at Rs. 26,999. In November, the price dropped to Rs. 24,999. Now, the variant is priced on Amazon at Rs. 22,990, Rs. 2,009 lower than its previous price. With flat Rs. 2,000 instant discount on ICICI and HDFC Bank cards over the discounted price, customers can buy the model at Rs. 20,990.

On the OnePlus India website, the 8GB + 128GB variant of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 is marked at Rs. 22,999, Rs. 2,000 lower than the November price of Rs. 24,999. It is available in Aqua Surge and Grey Shimmer colour options.

Notably, the discount is only available on the 128GB model of the OnePlus Nord CE 3. The higher-end 256GB variant is listed as out of stock.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 specifications, features

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,412 pixels) fluid AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage. It ships with Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.1.

For optics, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 features a 50-megapixel 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX890 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS) support, alongside an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The front camera carries a 16-megapixel sensor.

OnePlus packs a Nord CE 3 with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired SuperVOOC charging. The phone also supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, A-GPS and USB Type-C connectivity. For security, it is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Apple to Skip M3-Powered Mac Mini, Will Launch M4 Model as Soon as Late 2024: Report
Circle to Search May Soon Let Users Copy and Share Screenshots of a Part of the Screen

