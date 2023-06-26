Technology News

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Specifications Leak Again, Tipped to Use Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 SoC

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is said to be equipped with up to 24GB of RAM.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 June 2023 13:52 IST
OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Specifications Leak Again, Tipped to Use Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 SoC

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Ace 2 is available in Glacier Blue and Vast Black colour variants

Highlights
  • OnePlus Ace 2 Pro could sport a 6.7-inch 1.5K AMOLED display
  • The model is speculated to launch later as OnePlus 11T in India
  • The handset has been tipped to support 100W wired fast charging

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is expected to launch soon. The phone will join the OnePlus Ace 2, which was released earlier this year in China in February. The Ace 2 came with a 6.74-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) curved AMOLED almost edge-to-edge display, an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 5G SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery with 100W flash fast charging support. The Pro model is expected to have certain upgraded specifications over the base version. A new leak suggests that the phone will be powered by a yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) shared on a Weibo post, that the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is expected to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 SoC, one that has not been announced yet. As is the case with all such leaks, it is recommended to take this with a pinch of salt. In any case, the chipset is expected to be faster than the one used in the base OnePlus Ace 2 model.

As per the tipster, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is expected to be equipped with up to 24GB of RAM and UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage of 1TB. The phone is expected to offer a minimum RAM variant of 16GB. It is likely to run the latest Android-based ColorOS skin.

The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro has previously been tipped to sport a 6.7-inch 1.5K (1,240 x 2,772 pixels) AMOLED display. The front camera unit of the phone is likely to be housed in a centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the panel.

Meanwhile, for optics, the handset is likely to include a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64M primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor with an ultra-wide camera lens, and a 2-megapixel GalaxyCore GC02M sensor with a macro lens. A 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging is said to back the purported OnePlus Ace 2 Pro handset. 

Notably, the OnePlus Ace Pro was released in India with the moniker OnePlus 10T. Similarly, it is speculated that the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is likely to be launched in India with the OnePlus 11T moniker.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus Ace 2 Pro, OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Specifications, OnePlus Ace 2, OnePlus Ace 2 specifications, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
iQoo 11S, iQoo TWS 1 Earbuds Launch Set for July 6, Teased to Run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Tech Giants Could Face Fines Worth Up to 5 Percent of Annual Turnover Under Proposed Australian Laws

Related Stories

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Specifications Leak Again, Tipped to Use Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 SoC
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 3 Price in India, Unboxing Video Surface Online: See Here
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Renders, Specifications Leak Again
  3. OnePlus 12 Specifications Leak, Tipped to Debut in This Month
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Leaked Images Suggest the Phone Could Look Like This
  5. iQoo 11S, iQoo TWS 1 Earbuds Launch Will Take Place on This Date
  6. Xiaomi Pad 6 Review: Doubling Down on Value
  7. Vivo Y36 5G vs Oppo A78 5G: Know the Price in India, Specifications
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Leaked Image Reveals It Biggest Upgrade: Details
  9. Amazfit Cheetah, Cheetah Pro Smartwatches With AI-powered Zepp Coach Launched
  10. Apple to Unveil Three Smartwatches Along With iPhone 15 Series: Mark Gurman
#Latest Stories
  1. ‘Not a Given That AI Will Only Have a Positive Impact’: After AI Boom, Investors Wary of Possible Risks
  2. OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Specifications Leak Again, Tipped to Use Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 SoC
  3. Tech Giants Could Face Fines Worth Up to 5 Percent of Annual Turnover Under Proposed Australian Laws
  4. iQoo 11S, iQoo TWS 1 Earbuds Launch Set for July 6, Teased to Run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  5. Automakers Plan a Second Life for Old EV Batteries, but That Depends How Long the First Is
  6. OnePlus 12 Tipped to Launch in December; Leaked Specifications Hint at Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC: Details
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Live Images Leak Online, Hint at Imminent Launch: Details
  8. Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ether Carry Recovered Prices Into June End Amid Market Volatility
  9. Oppo A78 4G Design Renders, Key Specifications Tipped, Said to Launch Soon
  10. Apple Watch Ultra Refresh, 30-Inch iMac, iPad Air, More in Pipeline: Mark Gurman
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.