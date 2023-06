OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is expected to launch soon. The phone will join the OnePlus Ace 2, which was released earlier this year in China in February. The Ace 2 came with a 6.74-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) curved AMOLED almost edge-to-edge display, an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 5G SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery with 100W flash fast charging support. The Pro model is expected to have certain upgraded specifications over the base version. A new leak suggests that the phone will be powered by a yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) shared on a Weibo post, that the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is expected to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 SoC, one that has not been announced yet. As is the case with all such leaks, it is recommended to take this with a pinch of salt. In any case, the chipset is expected to be faster than the one used in the base OnePlus Ace 2 model.

As per the tipster, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is expected to be equipped with up to 24GB of RAM and UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage of 1TB. The phone is expected to offer a minimum RAM variant of 16GB. It is likely to run the latest Android-based ColorOS skin.

The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro has previously been tipped to sport a 6.7-inch 1.5K (1,240 x 2,772 pixels) AMOLED display. The front camera unit of the phone is likely to be housed in a centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the panel.

Meanwhile, for optics, the handset is likely to include a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64M primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor with an ultra-wide camera lens, and a 2-megapixel GalaxyCore GC02M sensor with a macro lens. A 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging is said to back the purported OnePlus Ace 2 Pro handset.

Notably, the OnePlus Ace Pro was released in India with the moniker OnePlus 10T. Similarly, it is speculated that the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is likely to be launched in India with the OnePlus 11T moniker.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.