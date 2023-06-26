OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is expected to launch soon. The phone will join the OnePlus Ace 2, which was released earlier this year in China in February. The Ace 2 came with a 6.74-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) curved AMOLED almost edge-to-edge display, an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 5G SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery with 100W flash fast charging support. The Pro model is expected to have certain upgraded specifications over the base version. A new leak suggests that the phone will be powered by a yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) shared on a Weibo post, that the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is expected to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 SoC, one that has not been announced yet. As is the case with all such leaks, it is recommended to take this with a pinch of salt. In any case, the chipset is expected to be faster than the one used in the base OnePlus Ace 2 model.

As per the tipster, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is expected to be equipped with up to 24GB of RAM and UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage of 1TB. The phone is expected to offer a minimum RAM variant of 16GB. It is likely to run the latest Android-based ColorOS skin.

The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro has previously been tipped to sport a 6.7-inch 1.5K (1,240 x 2,772 pixels) AMOLED display. The front camera unit of the phone is likely to be housed in a centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the panel.

Meanwhile, for optics, the handset is likely to include a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64M primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor with an ultra-wide camera lens, and a 2-megapixel GalaxyCore GC02M sensor with a macro lens. A 5,000mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging is said to back the purported OnePlus Ace 2 Pro handset.

Notably, the OnePlus Ace Pro was released in India with the moniker OnePlus 10T. Similarly, it is speculated that the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro is likely to be launched in India with the OnePlus 11T moniker.

