Technology News

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Design Features Surface Online; Key Specifications Tipped

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 April 2024 16:59 IST
OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Design Features Surface Online; Key Specifications Tipped

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is expected to succeed the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro (pictured)

Highlights
  • OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is tipped to get a 1.5K OLED display
  • The handset is expected to carry a 6,00mAh battery
  • The OnePlus Ace 3 Pro may support 100W wired fast charging
Advertisement

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is expected to be unveiled in China soon. The company has yet to announce the model or reveal its launch details, however, several rumours about the purported handset have surfaced online in the past few weeks. Some leaks have hinted at key features of the phone. A tipster has now shared some important design elements of the rumoured handset and hinted at a few of its specifications. The model is expected to join the OnePlus Ace 3 in the lineup, which was unveiled in January this year.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) shared in a Weibo post that the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is expected to arrive with a design overhaul compared to the preceding OnePlus Ace 2 Pro model. Although he did not specify what the changes would be, he claimed that the handset would have a metal middle frame and a glass finish with a "new coating process."

As per the tipster, the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro will carry a curved display with 1.5K resolution. It is said to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC paired with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of onboard storage.

The tipster added that the OnePlus Ace 3 Pro is expected to be equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor, similar to the Ace 2 Pro. They also said that the rear camera unit of the phone may also include a 2x telephoto shooter, but this is not sure. The phone is said to pack a large battery, which is speculated to be a 6,000mAh cell. Previously, it was tipped to support 100W wired fast charging.

OnePlus Ace 2 Pro launched in China at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,600) for the base 12GB + 256GB option. It comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with 150W SuperVOOC charging support, a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit, a 16-megapixel selfie shooter, and a 6.74-inch 120Hz full-HD+ curved AMOLED display.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus Ace 3 Pro, OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Design, OnePlus Ace 3 Pro launch, OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Specifications, OnePlus Ace 3, OnePlus Ace 3 series, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
5 Enhanced by AI Features in the All-New Samsung Galaxy A55 5G
EA Sports F1 24 Sets May 31 Release Date, Gameplay Features Revealed in New Trailer

Related Stories

OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Design Features Surface Online; Key Specifications Tipped
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Itel Super Guru 4G With YouTube, UPI Support Debuts in India: See Price
  2. Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses: Versatile and Practical
  3. OTT Releases This Week: Rebel Moon Part 2, Article 370 and More
  4. Nothing Phone 2 Gets NothingOS 2.5.5 Update With ChatGPT Integration
  5. OnePlus 11R Solar Red With 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage Debuts in India: See Price
  6. Meta Claims Its Newly Launched Llama 3 AI Outperforms Gemini 1.5 Pro
  7. Apple's Rumoured 12.9-Inch iPad Air May Arrive With This Display Upgrade
  8. Vivo V30e Set to Launch in India Soon; Specifications, Colurways Teased
  9. Acer Predator Helios 16, Helios Neo 16 Updated With 14th Gen Intel Core CPUs
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 11R 5G Solar Red Variant With 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage Launched in India
  2. Adobe Express Mobile App With Firefly AI Is Now Available Globally
  3. Slack AI With New Recaps Feature Now Available to Paid Users Globally
  4. OnePlus Ace 3 Pro Design Features Surface Online; Key Specifications Tipped
  5. Acer Predator Helios 16, Predator Helios Neo 16 Refreshed With 14th Gen Intel Core CPUs in India
  6. EA Sports F1 24 Sets May 31 Release Date, Gameplay Features Revealed in New Trailer
  7. Meta AI Gets Upgraded With Llama 3 to Add New Features, Better Integration
  8. Vivo V30e India Launch Date Set for May 2; Design, Colourways, Key Specifications Revealed
  9. Itel Super Guru 4G Feature Phone With YouTube, UPI Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Apple HomePod LCD Display Component Image Leak Hints at Arrival of Upgraded Model
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »