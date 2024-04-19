OnePlus 11R 5G with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, curved AMOLED screen, and 100W fast charging support debuted in India in February last year. The Chinese smartphone brand later announced a new Solar Red finish for the device. This colour option was limited to the highest 18GB + 512GB configuration. Now, OnePlus has released the Solar Red colour variant of the OnePlus 11R 5G in the base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration in India. However, its price is higher than the existing colour variants.

OnePlus 11R 5G Solar Red variant price in India

The OnePlus 11R 5G's base 8GB RAM + 128GB RAM and storage variant is now available in a Solar Red hue with a price tag of Rs. 35,999. The new version will sit alongside the Galatic Silver and Sonic Black variants that have already been available in India since the phone's launch in February last year. They are currently priced at Rs. 32,999.

As mentioned, OnePlus unveiled the Solar Red variant of the OnePlus 11R 5G in October last year. But it was limited to the high-end 18GB RAM and 512GB storage model. However, this variant is currently not listed on the company's official website.

OnePlus 11R 5G specifications

The OnePlus 11R 5G features a 6.74-inch full-HD+(1,240x2,772) curved AMOLED display with an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 40Hz to 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of up to 1000Hz. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

For optics, the OnePlus 11R 5G has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, it has a 16-megapixel front camera. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 100W SuperVOOC flash fast charging. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.

