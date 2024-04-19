Technology News

OnePlus 11R 5G is priced at Rs. 32,999 for the base variant in Galatic Silver and Sonic Black colours.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 April 2024 17:15 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 11R 5G was launched in February last year

  • OnePlus 11R 5G has a triple rear camera setup
  • OnePlus 11R 5G features a 6.74-inch full-HD+(1,240x2,772)
  • It houses a 5,000mAh battery
OnePlus 11R 5G with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, curved AMOLED screen, and 100W fast charging support debuted in India in February last year. The Chinese smartphone brand later announced a new Solar Red finish for the device. This colour option was limited to the highest 18GB + 512GB configuration. Now, OnePlus has released the Solar Red colour variant of the OnePlus 11R 5G in the base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration in India. However, its price is higher than the existing colour variants.

OnePlus 11R 5G Solar Red variant price in India

The OnePlus 11R 5G's base 8GB RAM + 128GB RAM and storage variant is now available in a Solar Red hue with a price tag of Rs. 35,999. The new version will sit alongside the Galatic Silver and Sonic Black variants that have already been available in India since the phone's launch in February last year. They are currently priced at Rs. 32,999.

As mentioned, OnePlus unveiled the Solar Red variant of the OnePlus 11R 5G in October last year. But it was limited to the high-end 18GB RAM and 512GB storage model. However, this variant is currently not listed on the company's official website.

OnePlus 11R 5G specifications

The OnePlus 11R 5G features a 6.74-inch full-HD+(1,240x2,772) curved AMOLED display with an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 40Hz to 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of up to 1000Hz. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

For optics, the OnePlus 11R 5G has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, it has a 16-megapixel front camera. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 100W SuperVOOC flash fast charging. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.

 

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Very good battery life, 100W charging
  • Lag-free performance
  • Bright and vivid display
  • Capable main camera
  • Bad
  • No IP rating or wireless charging
  • Underwhelming secondary cameras
Read detailed OnePlus 11R review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Further reading: OnePlus 11R 5G, OnePlus 11R 5G Price in India, OnePlus 11R 5G Specifications, OnePlus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
