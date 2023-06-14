Xiaomi Pad 6 launched in India last week as a successor to last year's Xiaomi Pad 5. The new Android tablet priced under Rs. 30,000 runs on Snapdragon 870 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and a maximum of 256GB storage. It packs MIUI 14 based on Android 13 and is equipped with a 13-megapixel rear camera. The Xiaomi Pad 6 is backed by an 8,840mAh battery with 33W wired charging support. All this makes the Xiaomi tablet a compelling option against the likes of the OnePlus Pad.

Thus, we compare the price and specifications of the Xiaomi Pad 6 with those of the OnePlus Pad to help you to pick the most appropriate tablet.

Xiaomi Pad 6 vs OnePlus Pad: Price in India

Price of the Xiaomi Pad 6 in India is set at Rs. 26,999 for the 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage model, while the 8GB + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 28,999. It is available in Graphite Grey and Mist Blue colour options.

In contrast, the OnePlus Pad has a more premium price tag of Rs. 37,999 for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is available at Rs. 39,999. It is offered in a single Halo Green finish.

Xiaomi Pad 6 vs OnePlus Pad: specifications

The Xiaomi Pad 6 and OnePlus Pad runs on Android 13. However, they have custom skin on top. The Xiaomi Pad 6 comes with MIUI 14 for the Pad, while the OnePlus Pad has OxygenOS 13.1.

On the display side, the Xiaomi features an 11-inch 2.8K (1,800x2,880 pixels) IPS LCD screen with up to 550 nits of peak brightness, 309ppi pixel density, Dolby Vision support, and up to 144Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus Pad also has a similar 11.61-inch (2,000 x 2,800 pixels) LCD display with 500 nits of peak brightness, 296ppi pixel density, and up to 144Hz refresh rate. Their screens are Dolby Vision-certified and both models carry quad-speaker units with Dolby Atmos support.

Under the hood, the Xiaomi Pad 6 has a Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The OnePlus Pad, on the other hand, runs on MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

For photos and videos, the Xiaomi Pad 6 flaunts a single 13-megapixel camera sensor and an LED flash arranged in a square-shaped module. It also features an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with a 105-degree field of view. The OnePlus Pad also carries an identical 13-megapixel camera module on the back with support for EIS and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for shooting selfies.

Xiaomi Pad 6 and OnePlus Pad come with up to 256GB of onboard storage that is not expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options on the two tablets are similar, though the Xiaomi Pad 6 has Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity while the OnePlus Pad has Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. The latter also supports the face unlock feature as well.

Xiaomi has provided an 8,840mAh battery on the Xiaomi Pad 6 with support for 33W wired charging. Whereas the OnePlus Pad comes with a larger 9,510mAh battery and is bundled with a 100W charger in the box. However, the charging rate of the tablet is capped at 67W. The battery of the OnePlus tablet is said to deliver up to 30 days of standby time on a single charge, while the battery of Xiaomi Pad 6 is said to last more than 26 days on a single charge. The Xiaomi Pad 6 weighs 490 grams, while the OnePlus Pad weighs 552 grams.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

OnePlus recently launched its first tablet in India, the OnePlus Pad, which is only sold in a Halo Green colour option. With this tablet, OnePlus has stepped into a new territory that's dominated by Apple's iPad. We discuss this and more on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.