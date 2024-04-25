Technology News

OnePlus Watch 2 Introduced in New Nordic Blue Colour Option: Price, Availability

OnePlus Watch 2 is powered by Snapdragon W5 and BES2700 chipsets.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 April 2024 10:57 IST
OnePlus Watch 2 Introduced in New Nordic Blue Colour Option: Price, Availability

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Watch 2 seen in Black Steel, Nordic Blue Edition and Radiant Steel shades

Highlights
  • OnePlus Watch 2 was initially unveiled in February 2024 during MWC 2024
  • The smartwatch was first offered in Black Steel and Radiant Steel colours
  • The OnePlus Watch 2 offers up to 100 hours of battery life
OnePlus Watch 2 was introduced at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in February this year. It launched in India and other global markets in two colourways. Now, the smartwatch has been unveiled in a third colour option in Europe. The new colour is said to share the design language of the OnePlus 12 lineup of smartphones. The watch has a dual-engine architecture allowing it to run two operating systems and offers up to 100 hours of battery life. 

OnePlus Watch 2 price, availability

OnePlus Watch 2 Nordic Blue Edition is priced in select European markets at EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 31,200). The Black Steel and Radiant Steel shades are marked at EUR 329 (roughly Rs. 29,400). The new colour option is listed in Ireland, Germany, the UK and other European countries. It is not yet confirmed if it will launch outside the EU region.

OnePlus Watch 2 specifications, features

The OnePlus Watch 2 sports a round 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a 466 x 466 pixels resolution, 600 nits peak brightness, and a 2.5D sapphire crystal screen. It is powered by a Snapdragon W5 SoC, as well as a BES2700 chipset. The former helps run Wear OS and Play Store applications, while the latter runs RTOS that is responsible for background activity. Users can also switch between Wear OS 4 and RTOS. The watch is equipped with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage alongside 4GB EMMC storage for RTOS.

It features a stainless steel chassis and comes with 5ATM water resistance, an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance, and military-grade MIL-STD-810H build. The OnePlus Watch 2 carries a fluoro rubber strap with stainless steel buckles. The smartwatch comes pre-installed with more than 100 sports modes and tracks sleep, blood oxygen level, heart rate and stress among other things. All data from the watch can be synchronised with the OHealth app which also supports Google Health Connect services.

With a 500mAh battery, the OnePlus Watch 2 is claimed to offer up to 48 hours of battery life with heavy usage, up to 100 hours of battery life in Smart Mode, and up to 12 days of battery life in Power Saver mode. It also supports L1+L5 GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, NFC, and USB Type-C connectivity. The watch measures 47mm x 46.6mm x 12.1mm in size and weighs 49g.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
WhatsApp Working on In-App Dialler Feature to Call Unsaved Contacts: Report
iQoo Z9 Turbo, iQoo Z9, iQoo Z9x With 6,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon SoCs Launched: Price, Specifications

