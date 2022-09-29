Technology News
Oppo A17, Oppo A17K and Oppo A77s Price in India Leaked, Tipped to Launch Soon

Oppo A17 price in India could be set at Rs. 12,499 for the 4GB + 64GB storage model

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 29 September 2022 14:13 IST
Oppo A17, Oppo A17K and Oppo A77s Price in India Leaked, Tipped to Launch Soon

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo A17 features a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC

Highlights
  • Oppo A77s could be powered by Snapdragon 680 SoC
  • The brand is yet to confirm the launch date
  • Oppo A77s is tipped to offer up to 128GB of RAM

Oppo A17 was recently launched in Malaysia, powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) SoC. Now the handset is reportedly making its way to India alongside the Oppo A17K and Oppo A77s. The launch date is yet to be officially confirmed by the Chinese smartphone brand, but a fresh leak suggests the latest Oppo A-series phones are set to make their debut by the first week of October. Price details of the Oppo A17, Oppo A17K and Oppo A77s in the country have also been tipped. The Oppo A17 is said to feature a 50-megapixel AI-powered dual rear camera setup.

As per a report by 91Mobiles, the Oppo A17, Oppo A17K and Oppo A77s will be launched in India during the upcoming Dussehra festival. The Oppo A17K is said to be priced at Rs. 10,499 for the 3GB + 64GB storage model, while the Oppo A17 is said to cost Rs. 12,499 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant. As per the report, the Oppo O77s will be priced at Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage model.

As mentioned, the Oppo A17 was recently unveiled in Malaysia, priced at MYR 599 (roughly Rs. 10,600) for the sole 4GB + 64GB storage variant. It is offered in Lake Blue and Midnight Black colour options.

The Oppo A17 launched earlier features 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1,612 pixels) display and is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. The RAM can be further "expanded" by 4GB by utilising unused storage. A dual rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 5-megapixel selfie camera, and 64GB of inbuilt storage are the other key highlights of the phone. The Oppo A17 packs a 5,000mAh battery as well.

As per the report, except for the camera, the Oppo A17K will have similar specifications as that of the Oppo A17. Instead of dual rear cameras, the Oppo A17K is expected to carry a single 8-megapixel rear camera sensor.

Meanwhile, the Oppo A77s is tipped to feature a 6.56-inch LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by a 6nm Snapdragon 680 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The handset is also tipped to support virtual expansion by utilising unused storage. The Oppo A77s had earlier appeared on several certification websites, which suggested the phone will pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Buying an affordable 5G smartphone today usually means you will end up paying a "5G tax". What does that mean for those looking to get access to 5G networks as soon as they launch? Find out on this week's episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Oppo A17, Oppo A17 Price in India, Oppo A17 Specifications, Oppo A17K, Oppo A17K Price in India, Oppo A17K Specifications, Oppo A77s, Oppo A77s Specifications, Oppo A77s Price in India, Oppo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Oppo A17, Oppo A17K and Oppo A77s Price in India Leaked, Tipped to Launch Soon
