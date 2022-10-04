Oppo A17 was launched in the Indian market as the latest budget offering from the Chinese smartphone brand. The new Oppo A-series smartphone is offered in two colour options with a leather design and has a waterdrop-style display notch. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC alongside 4GB of RAM. The available memory can be expanded by utilising unused storage. The Oppo A17 features an AI-backed dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor. It offers 64GB of inbuilt storage and a 5,000mAh battery. The Oppo A17 was recently launched in Malaysia as well.

Oppo A17 price in India, availability details

The price of Oppo A17 in India has been set at Rs. 12,499 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It comes in Midnight Black and Sunlight Orange colours and is currently listed for purchase on Oppo Store and major retail outlets.

Launch offers on the phone include up to Rs. 1,500 instant discount for purchases made through Axis Bank, ICICI, Bank, HDFC Bank, and Kotak Bank cards.

The Oppo A17 was originally launched in Malaysia last month. It debuted at MYR 599 (roughly Rs. 10,600) for the single 4GB + 64GB configuration.

Oppo A17 specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Oppo A17 runs on Android-12 based ColorOS 12.1.1 and features a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1,612 pixels) LCD display with up to 60Hz refresh rate and 89.8 percent body-to-screen ratio. The display has a pixel density of 269ppi and a maximum touch sampling rate of 60Hz. The new Oppo A-series phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. The available RAM can be extended up to 8GB by utilising unused storage on the phone. The Malaysian variant of the Oppo A17 has MediaTek Helio P35 under the hood.

For optics, the Oppo A17 comes with an AI-backed dual rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.8 lens. For selfies and video calls, there is a 5-megapixel sensor at the front with an f/2.2 lens.

The Oppo A17 offers 64GB of inbuilt storage as standard that is also expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, light sensor, geomagnetic sensor, gravity sensor, and proximity sensor. The phone also has a fingerprint sensor at the back and supports facial recognition feature.

Oppo has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the Oppo A17. The new smartphone has an IPX4 rating for water resistance as well. It measures 164.2x75.6x8.3mm and weighs around 189 grams.

